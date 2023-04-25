10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives, and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Springville Principal Connie Owens, who's retiring at the end of the school year
What is your job title/role in your community?
“My job title is Superintendent/Principal of the Springville Union Elementary School District. Service to our community is very important. My position enables me to help facilitate opportunities for our students and staff to become more involved in the activities and events within our community.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born in Porterville, the youngest of four and only girl. I attended Olive Street Elementary School until the middle of my sixth grade school year, then after a family move to Springville, I attended Springville Union Elementary School through eighth grade. I graduated from Porterville High School and after two years at Porterville Junior College I transferred to California State University Fresno earning a Bachelor of Science degree. I married my now husband of 44 years soon after graduating. We have three children, a son and his family who currently reside in South Carolina, a daughter and her family who live in Washington, and our bonus daughter who lives here in Springville. We have four grandchildren, two boys and two girls. I am fortunate to say that I attended and graduated from Springville Union Elementary School and after many years had the opportunity to begin working there. I started as a substitute teacher then acquired a school bus certificate and worked as an instructional aide, janitor, and substitute driver. In 1996, as an intern, I began teaching in first grade. Reading Recovery was a program our district had implemented and I taught in two classrooms to enable our Reading Recovery teachers to have release time for that program. (I am forever grateful to Mrs. DeRose and Ms. Polly for their mentoring, shared knowledge, coaching, and friendship). It was during this year, I had made the decision to return to school to acquire a multiple subjects teaching credential and following its completion, I continued on to receive my administrative degree.”
Can you tell us about Springville Union Elementary School District? Can you tell us about your every day roles at the school?
“Springville Union Elementary School District is a T/K through 8th grade single school District with an enrollment of 332 students. Our school is the hub of our community and we are grateful for the local residents and organizations whose continued support enables longstanding school traditions to continue to be experienced by our students. Overall student success, not only in the classroom, but the real life experience gained through participation in school/community events is the thread that weaves our community together.
My every day role is one that is not written down as a map to follow. An example might be starting out my day by driving a bus route. It’s important that students feel safe and know me not just as someone in the office, but someone they can count on to help them out. Greeting students is an important way to start their day off on a positive note. I have an open door policy in my office. I believe that staff, students, parents, and community members need the opportunity to stop in, ask questions, and share concerns. Communication is very important. I have on-going paperwork in my office, in between seeing students coming in for questions or being sent in for disciplinary reasons, as well as, periodic meetings (via ZOOM, on site, and off site). We are rurally located so often times I make home visits to check on students/families, take students home if they are ill or pick them up if they missed the school bus, and/or have car trouble. Staff/student support is a large part of my day. I believe it is important for both to know that they can contact and depend on our office personnel to provide a lending hand when unforeseen issues arise. Last but not least my position requires that I handle policies, legal requirements, and reports both local and those mandated by the state.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I love to see students succeed. Learning can be difficult and overwhelming. I enjoy finding ways to help struggling students’ make progress. In my position, I see students at the best of times and at the worst of times. Students find, once they graduate and enter high school, the tasks they learned in elementary school prepared them to be successful in high school. I enjoy being visited by past students who come back to share what they are involved in and the impact, their years at Springville School, had on their success.
This position requires me to have answers and make decisions that are often uncomfortable to make, as well as, difficult to deliver. Primarily the difficulty is related to a student choice leading to a consequence for that choice. It saddens me the number of students that give no thought to the outcome of their choices. It is difficult to see parents having to go through this process.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would encourage others who are interested in learning to pursue a career in education. Requirements, techniques, strategies, and practices are forever changing. My position gives me the opportunity to provide and meet the needs of our students, our staff, and our community.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would suggest, to anyone, interested in a career in education that have not had experience working with students in a school environment, to begin by substitute teaching. Substituting gives insight to a variety of student age groups and grade levels. Substituting can be challenging, however, if you enjoy it, having your own classroom will be equally rewarding. I believe that having experience as a classroom teacher, working with staff, students, parents, and our community prepared me for my current position.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you or your career)?
“It might surprise people to know that I really thought I wanted to join the military and become a pilot.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I see myself having done some traveling, having spent time and continuing to visit with my children and grandchildren. I love to sew and reupholster furniture. I hope to have made progress on finishing projects on my to do list.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“Retirement has been something I have thought about for a while. I believe the time is right for me to step away and start the next chapter of my life. I cherish the friendships I have made through this venture and over the years I have enjoyed meeting and working with other small and large school superintendents in Tulare County. I have been blessed to work with wonderful staff members, a supportive school board, parents, students, and community members. Thank you all for allowing me to hold the position of Superintendent/Principal of the Springville Union Elementary School District.”
Best Regards,
Ms. Connie
