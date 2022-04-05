10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to interview individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Stacy Castañeda, Library Assistant II, Tulare County Library
Tipton Branch of the Tulare County Library System is located at 301 E Woods Ave, Tipton
Days and Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.
“I work at the little library across the street. I am a library assistant, but a lot of the kids call me a librarian, which is OK too. To officially be a librarian you have to have a master’s, but I don’t have that, not yet. I am a librarian assistant. Currently, I am at Fresno State for my bachelor’s degree in Chicano Studies. I'm going to take a couple of years off after I graduate to travel and hopefully go back to school to earn my master’s in Library Science.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I live with Mom, my younger sister and my dog. I grew up in Visalia and in Farmersville. I spent a lot of time in rural communities, which is where I grew up. I spend a lot of time with my family. I love to read and just spend time with my loved ones.
What do you love about your career?
“I love to read, so I like to encourage others to read. The library’s not just about books, it’s about connecting with the community. I watch anime and I read manga, so it’s neat to build those connections with others, so if they want to read, or watch what I’ve watched, or just compare notes. I like making new friends with the new connections I’ve made.
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started by volunteering back when I was in middle school for community service, then I was a summer intern for two summers and helped with the summer reading program, which was for kids, teens and adults who would read and earn prizes. During my summer internship, I got to work with the people who worked at the library every day and they showed me how to make a career in the library field.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“I would say the only thing is that people think I do nothing. They think I just sit there and read all day, but there is so much stuff for me to do, we’re constantly planning programs for kids whether it’s dealing with Nintendo Switch days or planning for our book festival. We are wanting more people to come to the library and see what services we offer.
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would if it’s something that interests you. If you like to read, or help kids get into reading, or help them with school, or being part of the community. “(As a librarian), you’re really into the community more than one would think. You have to constantly build connections with others. If you know you can be social (break out of your shell a little bit), then yes.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“How many programs we have that are completely free to the public — one in April called Dia. For Dia, we will have an outdoor storytime, along with take-home crafts for free for the public.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Volunteer. You definitely want to volunteer first because that gives you the behind the scenes of the library. You get to see what people do. You get to see what (people) don’t see — All of the hard-work that goes into it. If you don’t like it, that’s OK, you can see if it’s not your career, or if it is.”
Anything else you would like to add?
“We have a lot of programs, Summer Reading, Winter Reading, sometimes Summer Lunches. I just got permission to start our programs back up so we will have Movie Thursdays and Nintendo Switch Fridays. We have books and movies there that kids can check out and if we don’t have what they’re looking for I can always order it for them, or they can order it themselves for free and have it sent to them. They can also return their books there too.”
Fernanda Rodarte is a sixth-grader and Santiago Martinez is an eighth-grader and both are students at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Fernanda enjoys spending time with her friends. Santiago enjoys playing soccer.