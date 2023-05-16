10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Rebecca Ybarra, CEO/founder of Imagine Arts Center, 63 S. Main St., Porterville
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My name is Rebecca and I am a school teacher. I taught for 25 years in the area and right now I am the CEO/founder of a nonprofit-run art center. When I was growing up, I loved art. Art was a part of my life and my family’s life. My family is made up of photographers, seamstresses and painters, so that comes naturally to me."
Can you tell us what you do every day in your job?
“Oh my goodness, I wear so many hats! We’ve grown a lot in the last year, so I don’t have to wear so many hats. I make contacts and connections with other community businesses. I am always looking for opportunities to collaborate and make art more accessible to the people in the community. I make friends with other businesses and I work with school sites in helping with art classes for Springville Elementary, Olive Street School, Porterville schools, Lindsay schools and schools in Selma. I spend time learning what different classes need and I am helping build STEAM lessons where students do fine arts, or ceramics, or readers theater, or choir. My day looks like finding out what schools need and building lessons for their students.”
Can you tell us about your business?
“Our art studio has so many different people with different talents working and volunteering. We have a watercolor class taught by Richard DeWitt. We also have an abstract artist who teaches classes. We do Perler bead workshops and metal jewelry workshops. We have a 3-D printer and a full ceramic studio. We have a printmaking workshop where we make big, four-foot lithographs. We are a working studio downtown that will be a hub for people to create and share lessons. We kind of like to think of it as an art co-op art space for all artists to share ideas. We are currently 6,000 square feet.
It is free for people to come in, relax, eat lunch and for $5 have the craft of the week, which fluctuates from canvas painting to Perler beads designs to small wooden sculptures we’re building this week. We have 50 kits people can buy ranging from $3 to $12. Small ornaments, small jewelry kits, STEAM crafts, there’s a lot to do here. Then, we have kickback places, birds, 50 plants and a lot of places to hang out. We have a basketball and ping pong table. It’s a fun place to be!
I raised four children here and come from a bigger community. I'm from LA. There were a lot of things to do there and there are limited choices for us to do here. My goal is to make a safe, beautiful place for people to hang out!"
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I’m a very honest person, I love supporting people in the arts, especially in the Tulare County area. I am originally from Los Angeles and there’s art everywhere there. I enjoy opening people’s minds and showing that all people are creative. It’s a cool mission to empower people to tap into their creativity.
One thing I dislike is I don’t always find time to be creative myself. I have very little time to paint and things I can do creatively, so my outlet is helping others for now.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I don’t think of what I do as a career. Teaching was a career. I loved going in and working with people and learning and the back and forth. If you follow your dream and your heart, that little voice inside of you. If you do that, then you’ll never hate your job! I know that sounds corny, but I love what I do every day, it’s so great!”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I don’t know if people would be surprised, or not, but I’m super goofy! I love to dance. I will dance in Walmart! I’m super silly. I’m not ultra professional because I like to be feeling more!”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“My advice for all young people everywhere is to follow your dreams. What are you good at? What do you love to do and do that really well? You literally can do everything if you’re willing to work for it. If you love it, do it! Do it over and over again and good things happen! My journey here was opening a nonprofit 12 years ago. I didn't know where all of the resources were coming from and if we were going to stay open and make it. I just showed up every day and followed up and worked really hard and didn’t give up!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“Ten years? Ten years! In 10 years I’m going to be 60 years old and I’m going to be on the beach painting and doing beadwork and making little vests for my cats!”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of?)
“I’m really proud of the growth our center is making right now. We have so many youth interns learning new skills. We have 25 on staff, so I feel like right now Imagine is making a profound impact on the community and showing people you can make a living making art. I’m really proud of the efforts the whole team is putting forth.”
Wendy loves to draw. Andres loves playing sports and video games. Both students are in the sixth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.