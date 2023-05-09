10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
AMANDA YAN, HERGESHEIMER DONUTS OWNER
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am a Mom, an Entrepreneur, a Real Estate Investor, an Influencer and a Store Manager. Also, I am a Board Member for the Porterville Exchange Club, an Ambassador for Porterville Chamber and a member of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club”.
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, and your family.
Absolutely, my name is Amanda Yan. I have two lovely, awesome and wonderful children. I am a single mom raised by an amazing single mom. My family and I are from Long Beach, California, we moved to Porterville and took over the Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory in 2006. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. My hobbies are playing sports and dancing.”
Can you tell us about your business?
“Sure, I’d be glad to. The Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory has been in business more than 40 years. We’re located at 963 West Henderson Ave., Porterville, California. We’re open every day, seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. We serve breakfast croissant sandwiches, fresh delicious donuts ‘with quality ingredients’, hot or cold coffee, pastries, boba drinks, smoothies, blended — iced coffee/latte and so much more. We also make giant donuts, catering and custom orders.
In 2018, we got nominated and we were a recipient for the Small Business of the Year Award from the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. In 2022, we got nominated again for the Small Business of the Year Award.
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“What I love about my career is that I get to interact with people and serve members of the public with our fresh, delicious products with quality. We also love giving back to the community as much as we can. What I dislike about my career is that I have to get up very early in the morning.”
]Can you tell us what you do every day at your job?
“Hergesheimer’s Donut Factory is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It used to be from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. On an average day, We start very early in the morning around 1 a.m., preparing and making our delicious donuts from scratch. I open the shops, check on the inventory, order, run errands, grocery shopping for the stores, repair things that need to be fixed, do some bookkeeping, meetings, run the stores, restock our supplies, clean up and most importantly make sure everything runs properly.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Yes, I would. You have to be willing to work hard. It needs a lot of dedication and patience.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you or your career)?
“Well, some of the members of the public probably already know, but something that might surprise individuals is that we took over the store in Strathmore, California named 'La Tienda Market,’ which is located at 23087 Avenue 196, right across from the Strathmore Veterans Memorial Building. The store has been in business for more than 50 years and now its name is ‘Amanda La Tienda Market •AKA• Amanda Hergesheimer Food Mart.’ It is a convenience store with groceries, candy aisle, snacks, breakfast croissants sandwiches, breakfast burritos, Asian food, all kinds of boba drinks, smoothies, blended — iced coffee and tea, hot deli, hot chocolate, hot coffee and cappuccino. A special note: ‘Thank you’ to the communities for your love, loyalty and support, we truly appreciate you and your business!
Also, a little bit of insight into the process of making donuts. People think it’s very easy, but it’s not. You have to get up at one in the morning to start everything from scratch — there’s a lot of processes that go into it!”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“There's always room to grow! Learn all you can! Don’t let negative people bring you down!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I would like to be able to spend more time with my family, to expand more businesses and I would like to mentor others in the field by putting my experience to use in ways to help others achieve what I have achieved.”
Andres enjoys watching television. Hector enjoys music and spending time with his family. Both students are in the sixth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.