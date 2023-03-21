10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Rachel McCusker, entrepreneur, future teacher, wife and mother
Please tell us a little bit about yourself - Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“My name is Rachel McCusker. I am Hispanic and I grew up in Porterville. I attended Porterville schools and Porterville College where I graduated with an A.A. in Liberal Studies. I then went off to California State University, Bakersfield where I earned a B.A. in Liberal Studies with a minor in physical education. I was going to do a minor in art, but I didn’t want to go to a different school, so did the classes at CSUB. Then, I got married, had kids and spent 10 years working with children from six weeks old to six years old. Then, I worked for Lindsay schools as a school nurse and during the pandemic I helped my husband, who is a teacher, in his classroom.
Right now my job is kind of complicated. I am an entrepreneur. I make jewelry – I make mostly earrings, necklaces and bracelets and I sew as well. I make heating pads and blankets just not as often because it’s a little more time consuming. I am currently going back to school to become a teacher. I am in the credential program and I will be doing both so at some point I will be a teacher and make jewelry.”
“That’s nice,” said Nataliapaloma Ramirez Herrera. “Maybe you can teach your students how to make jewelry.”
“That’s a great idea!” McCusker said. “I also teach paint classes at my home, or paint parties for ladies who have their girlfriends come over. Also, I did it as a fundraiser for a school. A paint night with more than 200 people where students and parents attended.”
Can you tell us about your business? Can you tell us what you do every day in your job?
“In my jewelry-making business, you kind of have to look at the market. I am always comparing prices, looking at materials, buying good, quality stuff that’s not cheap and not going to fall apart. I’ve found that you have to find good vendors that will help your product look good and keep up with new styles that are coming out. I look on Pinterest and in stores for ideas. Then, I spend time cutting out materials, organizing and regrouping things to make that style of jewelry. For my paint night pictures I do the same thing. I find out what people want to paint – animals, nature and then I do a model of it and they give me a yes, or a no.
When making jewelry, I lay everything out and see what works. Sometimes I put things together and they look OK and other times I put things together and they don’t work. Sometimes it’s messy and it can be a process to lay everything out and see what I have and what I need.
Social media does help me sell items. I’ve already sold things to people in New York, Idaho and Rhode Island. Basically, it’s nice because I put it on there and my friends post it on their stuff and it goes on to their friends. It’s an easy and simple way to get your product out here, to make your business known and get out of your comfort zone.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
Some things I love about it is that I get to be creative, meet new people and see people wear my stuff and enjoy it. They always send me pictures with their outfits and I get to see how they come together in a different way than I envisioned it.
Some things I dislike is that sometimes the creativity bubble isn’t always there. Sometimes you have to walk away from it and come back to it. Also, pricing things so that you’re actually getting money and making something out of it, but also make it reasonable for someone to purchase. With the cost of living rising, sometimes things are more expensive than they should be, but again, you want to have good quality.”
We know you are currently attending school to become a teacher. Why did you choose this career?
“I enjoy working with students. I enjoy teaching them new things. I like to see their excited faces every time when I’ve been teaching them and they understand! I like the comments and side notes they put into everything. I enjoy teaching them and I enjoy teaching adults. I enjoy teaching people and seeing their excitement when they learn something, or see a different way of doing something.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“Most of the time people are very shocked that I dabble in a lot of crafting and making things. Sometimes people just seem to see me as a mom or a teacher and then when I give them something or post something they say ‘I didn’t know you did that.’ I don’t think people realize how crafty I am and how much I love to spend time making and creating something.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work (as an artist)?
“Don’t get discouraged! Don’t let other people say no one will understand that! I think as long as you’re happy with it, then it’s a passion you should follow. My daughter loves drawing and people tell her ‘Art won’t get you anywhere.’ We push it, we encourage her, she's made her own stickers and she’s sold them! She sells her art on the side. If it’s your passion and you love doing, do it and never give up on yourself!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“In 10 years I see myself as a teacher and still creating and making things – whether it’s doing paint classes, teaching in a classroom, doing craft fairs and just doing my stuff. I also see myself branching out and teaching others how to do this. Even though it’s a job, I still share my knowledge and I have no problem teaching others. Any tips, or tricks I will share with you!”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“I’m so proud that I have a husband and family who appreciate what I do and they help me follow my dreams. Whether it’s carrying stuff to craft fairs, or allowing me to have time in my craft room to create stuff! It’s also nice to have people who are encouraged by what you do and love the stuff that you make!”
Nataliapaloma enjoys playing video games and Valeria enjoys playing soccer. Both students are in the sixth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. (Both students also loved the amazing gifts Mrs. McCusker made for them!)