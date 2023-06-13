10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School takes time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I work at Butterfield Charter School as an educator. I’ve been a director of the Barn Theater Junior Company for the last seven years and I am starting my own 501(c)(3) called the Porterville Children’s Theater.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Buffalo, New York. My mom was a music teacher. My sister was a music teacher. My dad was a college professor, but he loved music and had a recording studio downstairs. Even though I never had that much talent I always enjoyed it, played in the band and shows and always had a passion for musical theater. I like plays where you sing and dance.
One of our traditions, when I was a child, was that all of our neighbors would come and everyone had their own instruments. My sister played the trombone, I played the saxophone, there was a clarinet and viola and we all came together and played Christmas carols! It made for really special memories growing up. This is probably where my passion for theater and musical theater comes from!”
Can you tell us about the work you do each day?
“First of all, at the Barn Theater, it’s a volunteer organization and everything you do is voluntary. I am working on opening up a nonprofit right now so what I’m doing is learning how nonprofits are organized and how they run. I have been watching webinars and Googling how they are run and have been in touch with the secretary of State of California so I can become a 501(c)(3) and get grants and a lot of money. People who make money can’t apply for grants, but when it’s a nonprofit you can write grants and they will give you money to run your program. Currently, I am working on designing a logo. I have a board of directors I’m working with.
I’m going to show you a picture of the logo. It has stars on it and starbursts. I want all of the students to be stars and starburst symbolizes the beginning and a brand new day. This is a new adventure for me to be working in my own organization.
With the Barn Theater; however, I work directly with boys and girls in the program. There are a lot of rehearsals. We had a music director who came in and taught the kids how to sing and dance. Teachers who came in and taught techniques for dance. We have a lot of acting workshops. Last year we went to Martinez, California, in the Bay Area, and the students took a workshop there on how to act and create facial expressions and emote emotions from the heart, so it comes out in your face and body. We learned a lot and had a lot of acting experiences through the workshops I’ve taken the kids to. We’ve done a musical each year. This year it was “The Little Mermaid.” More than 50 boys and girls were involved in that. One of the things that made me really happy was that we had a class meeting at the end where the children were asked 'What did you enjoy about the experience?' The children said that meeting the other boys and girls was their favorite part because it made them feel like they had a new family. That warmed my heart because it was what I really wanted them to get from it.”
What do you love about your career and working with children?
“The children are the next generation. They’re going to be in charge of the world. I love planting the seeds of good character and life skills in the children I work with. I teach responsibility, teamwork, and perseverance and those are the life skills I try to incorporate into my program. It gives me joy to see kids be kind to one another and be creative with one another.
Another thing I enjoy doing is having the children perform for the senior citizens. To bring the two generations together to make a difference in their lives brings me a lot of joy to see the smiles on the people’s faces we perform for. Another thing I like is seeing children grow in school. When you attend school, you have different teachers for different years. In this program, children can start in second grade and stay until high school and so I get to see students grow into warm, caring young adults. Sometimes the students are very shy and scared, but after being in the program for a few years they have confidence they didn’t have before and that’s something I really enjoy seeing!”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I believe you have to have a passion for what you’re doing. Anyone who loves performing and loves children should be involved in theater. It is all about telling stories from the heart. You have to have that heart to be effective.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“The fact that I grew up in Buffalo is usually pretty surprising to others. Another thing is I was a competitive swimmer from 10 until my second year in college. I got to swim and travel around a lot and compete in swim meets all around New York state. I also took a 325-mile bike trip from the mountains to the beach at Long Island, New Jersey. I took my bike, a backpack, a tent and money in my pocket and I had a great vacation by the ocean as a result of that!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“In 10 years, if all things went the way I wanted, I would love to be in New York City on Broadway helping with plays and being immersed in the theater world. That’s a dream to be helping children and writing plays. For two summers, I’ve gone to New York City and worked with a company called iTheatrics. I would love to work with them!”
Jordynn and Sophia are both seventh-grade students who enjoy playing sports. Both are in the seventh grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.