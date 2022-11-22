BY SOPHIA GARCIA & ISABELLA FRANCO
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Don Stover, Porterville Museum volunteer
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I’m an optometrist. I have my own practice. I also volunteer at the Porterville Museum a couple of days a week just doing whatever we need to do — from fixing the building, helping with events to feeding the cat, who helps keep the mice down.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Porterville. I went to Porterville High School, then I went to Porterville College for two years, then Fresno State for a year-and-a-half, and then I left early to go into optometry school. I went four more years at the University of California, Berkeley for optometry school. After that, I started working as an optometrist.
I worked in Florida for seven years, then I came back here after my dad passed away and that’s why I came back because I started working in his office. I got married out here and have lived here for about 35 years since I first left Porterville.
Can you provide us with a history of the train show at the Porterville Museum?
“The train show started 37 years ago by a newly formed train club, which was made up of retired citizens around the Porterville area. There were about 30 of them. They decided to put up trains for the community around Christmas time. After about two years the train club broke off and now they’re in five to six different cities. Then, the museum continued to use the train sets, with limited help from the club. Now the train show has become bigger. I got involved about six to seven years ago when the people who were doing the train show got too old, literally passing away, or in their late 80s. I started building the train show back up, by buying more trains, and fixing up the old train sets. Now we have three rooms for trains. The old train club came back and they’ve helped us a lot these last two years.
The train show is held in December and there are so many days of trains. Usually, the show is held Friday-Saturday for four weeks and a few days before Christmas and a few days after Christmas. It takes us another month to put the trains away.
We have nine different sizes of trains because I wanted people to be able to see how many trains have been made for 120 years. The first trains were made in New York. People took a cigar box, put a motor on it, and ran it around a Christmas tree with little presents in it. The first trains were made by Lionel. We have a display model of that and all different sizes of trains. The only ones I haven't acquired are the trains you can ride on. I don’t think we have the space for it, but maybe someday. At the train show, children are free and adults are $8.”
What do you love about the train show?
“I like finding out how they did things back in the old days. Some of the stuff we have is 70 years old and was made without computers. They were able to do a divide that stopped the train and restarted it and played a record in it called a “talking station.” It was done without any computers and very few parts and it works. I like looking at that stuff. My grandpa had a train and I like looking at the stuff my grandpa had. The earliest train we have is 1900, so it’s nice to see. We see the kids come in, I don't have any grandkids, so it’s nice to see little kids jumping up and down. They like it!”
What do you dislike about it?
“It takes two months to set it up, a month to show it, a month to take it down. We store the trains in a big room in my house with air conditioning and in sea trains. It takes so much work and once we get it done and see kids walking through that’s a lot of fun! You can look up trains on portervillemuseum.com to check out the trains. One of the videos was done by high school kids.”
Would you encourage others to get involved in serving the community at the Porterville Museum?
“I think you miss out if you don't involve yourself in your community because other people come insuch as large corporations and they’re not the same as what is put on by local people, your neighbors.
It takes a lot of work and commitment to work on community projects and often you do a lot of work initially just by yourself with no outside help. If you work hard and long enough, other hard working people will notice and then you will get more help than you could have ever expected. That takes years to happen.
I would highly recommend people get involved. You can just help somebody. When you help someone with a project, strangely you often receive even more help back from that same person some time later. If I go out to lunch, I often pay for the other person's lunch. I can't tell how much that has helped me at a later date if I need that person to support me for a project or issue.
Through my work with the museum, I’ve learned about solar panels for my house, and my air conditioner. People come in and we learn what to do and we turn around and I apply it to my own business, my own house. I would have never known to do it. It makes you a bigger person and you’re not stuck in your house. It opens your world. That’s how I met my wife in a (service) club. I wouldn’t have met my wife if it wasn’t for that club.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or the train show)?
“I don’t like trains that much. Four months a year, and I like to do other things at the museum now, but I’m not really a train person. Other people make sure the museum looks good, the lighting, the plants, and we’re always getting some new exhibits. Those are my favorite things to do at the museum, not the trains.”
Where do you see the train show heading in 10 years? Will it evolve?
“Every year that we get (to do) trains as it is not guaranteed that we will have the train show.COVID stopped us for one year and we are dependent on volunteers. You don’t always have the retired people you need to run the show, but so far we have every year that we hold it. I’m amazed we can.”
Dr. Stover share= some history and features about the Porterville Museum:
The Southern Pacific Train station was built in 1913 and it was a passenger station. In the 1950s it stopped being a train station and became Federal Express, then it turned into a museum in 1965. Porter Putnam who Porterville was named after — They used his first name instead of his last name, which is interesting. We have his personal gun and desk. It used to be that at the train show people would come and see the trains and leave. Now the parents leave their kids who are watching the trains and the parents walk around and that’s really cool! The museum is dressed up better than it used to be. We have old fire engines and cars.
We now have six picnic tables with shade over them in the back, so when the schools come and bring their students. We used to do a lot of shows for schools who came in at Christmas time because we teach the history of Porterville and the kids the historical items.”
Sophia Garcia and Isabella Franco are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Sophia enjoys spending time with friends and family and Isabella would like to be in the color guard in high school.