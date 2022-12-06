Tipton Elementary School has nine different electives the junior high students can choose from to take each semester of their sixth through eighth-grade years. One of the electives is a newspaper class where students produce two editions of the Tipton Tiger Times each semester. This semester, students had questions about their community, so they reached out to Mr. Pete Vander Poel III who represents the community on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. He visited the school on November 7 and graciously answered the questions of the newspaper students.
Pete Vander Poel III, Tulare County Supervisor, District 2
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was first elected to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors in 2008 and I attended kindergarten as a Tipton Tiger here in 1989.
I love this place. I love to see how Tipton’s grown — how Tulare County has grown over the years because it’s a lot different than when I was a kid.
I was born and raised on a dairy in Corcoran, Tipton, Woodville, then Tulare. I attended kindergarten here, then I went to Cypress Elementary in Tulare, then Cherry Avenue and then Tulare Union High School where I was the valedictorian. I attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where I graduated in 2006 cum laude with honors. That was a significant achievement for me.
In the middle of my second year of college, not very far from here, on Avenue 144 and Road 152, I was in a car accident where I ended up being in a coma for about 10 days up in Fresno. I had to go through about six months of therapy. I learned how to walk again, count, read, write and count money all over again. My accident was on March 23, 2004, and I went through the therapy and returned to UCLA by Fall 2004. I graduated with better grades, on time, and with honors.
At Tulare Union, I was the student body president and then I was pledge class president at my fraternity. I knew that leadership would be a big part of my life, but I didn’t know the opportunity would present itself at such a young age.
Once I had graduated, I worked in downtown Los Angeles and just thought that this wasn't the quality of life that I wanted for myself or my family. I took a job as a financial analyst at Wells Fargo and was then approached by the mayor, at the time, of Tulare and was told that Connie Conway, who was then on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, was running for the state assembly and this created an opening. I won the Board of Supervisors election at 23 and took office at 24. I was, and think I still am, the youngest elected supervisor in the State of California at the age of 23.
I am married and have three children ages 8, 6, and 5, and happily live in Tulare with my wife, Ashley. I love serving on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. All the great things Tulare County does, I get to be a part of. When you think of politics, or elected positions, you think of the president, but you don’t think of the local government, and local government is where the rubber meets the road — we receive a lot of funding and mandates to do certain things and deliver certain items. Mandates come from D.C., but where funds are delivered and displayed is right here in Tulare County.
Tulare County is more than 4,000 square miles in size and is larger than the state of Connecticut. As far as population, we are the 17th largest county in the state of california and there are 58 counties in the state. The county’s population is just shy of 500,000 people. We have five supervisorial districts and each one represents about 100,000 people. My job is to represent the people who live in the southwest part of this great county.