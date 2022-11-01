10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Cory Chapman, California Highway Patrol Officer
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am an officer with the CHP and our role in the community is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the community.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself.
“I grew up here in the Central Valley. After high school, I attended Porterville College earning an associate degree and then transferred to Fresno Pacific University where I earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.”
What do you love about your career?
“One of the things I love about my career is the opportunities and ability to work anywhere in the state. One thing that’s interesting about our job is in the event you want to work in a different location, you can transfer. If you want to work at the coast or even the mountains, you have those opportunities.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“My career with the CHP began in 2015. After I graduated from the academy, my first assignment was in Santa Cruz. After Santa Cruz, I transferred back home and have been back since 2019.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“So far I have really enjoyed my career. Every day is different, you don’t know what to expect. I tried to think of what I dislike about it, and I can’t think of anything.
One thing to consider is when you sign up for any type of police work, you’re going to have to work holidays, weekends, and different shifts. That didn’t bother me because I knew what I signed up for, but it is something applicants need to consider.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Absolutely. I believe this is a great career. Every day is different. We are actually hiring as we speak. Those who are interested can visit www.chpcareers.comto get more information on how they can apply or contact a local CHP office.
The minimum requirement is that you must be 21 years old by the time you graduate from the academy (you can start the academy at 20). You have to have a GED, or high school diploma. No felony convictions. But, if you ever have any questions, you can always contact one of the local offices.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you or your career)?
“I think what a lot of people don’t know about our career is that aside from patrolling highways, we also have air operations, we have medics in helicopters, we have K-9 units, we have commercial units, and we provide protection for the governor.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would recommend joining a local explorer post. It’s a program designed for young men and women 15 to 20 years of age allowing them to develop skills, and knowledge to become a CHP officer.
They get to assist the CHP posts in the office and out in the field. They gain experience, which is directly applicable to law enforcement. They build relationships with other explorers and receive physical fitness training, and medical training. They get to help at community service events, assist with DUI checkpoints, and can do ride-alongs with CHP officers.
Our closest explorer post is in Visalia. The program basically gives participants a good idea of what to expect if you decide to become an officer. A lot of explorers I’ve seen in the past have had careers in law enforcement.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“That depends. I can see myself working patrol, but it depends on what opportunities arise. One of the things I like about my job is depending on what you want to commit to, the opportunities are endless.”
Genesis Mendoza and Fernanda Rodarte are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Genesis enjoys cheerleading and Fernanda enjoys spending time with her friends.