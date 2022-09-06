10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Kelley Petty, Character Counts! Coordinator for the Tulare County Office of Education
Please tell us a little bit about yourself - Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I’m a Pixley kid! I grew up in Pixley and worked with my family’s auto parts and farm supply store. I can remember riding my bike home from school every day and having 30 minutes to eat a snack and watch ‘The Brady Bunch’ before going over to the store to work.
I went on to earn an agriculture business degree at University of California, Davis and came home to work in the family business as my career, but I fell in love with coaching, which led to completing my teaching, counseling, special education and administrative credentials.
I am happily married with three wonderful children and one grandchild.”
Please tell us a little bit about the Character Counts! Program and why you are so passionate about it.
“The Character Counts! program teaches, enforces, advocates and allows us to model the most important life skills to live in a peaceful democracy. We GET to support youth as they think about their choices, how they treat people and how they grow to become productive citizens in our communities. I get to meet youth doing good things in Tulare County, plain and simple.”
What do you love about your career?
“I hear all of those good stories of students with character and then I get to meet them. How many people in education can say, ‘I get to meet the best people in Tulare County!’ Every time I read a nomination I cry because I’m so proud of you guys. Just like today, you’re here after school interviewing, you’re stepping up the game of what a teenager does after school and that makes me happy.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“After I graduated from college, guess where I went back to become a sixth grade teacher? Pixley. I wanted to go back to my hometown and I started my teaching career. That was my choice and I wouldn't change it for the world. Now I’m here in Visalia at the Tulare County Office of Education, since 2005. I’ve always loved what kids can do well for the world.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“That I miss out on so many students doing good things. I wish there was a fool proof way to capture all the good about our youth in Tulare County.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Only if you have passion and love for kids. Education is a passionate career, be ready to give your heart, if that is a good fit for you then join us!”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
Did you know that CC! has been a program in Tulare County for 27 years? We are one of the longest standing student support programs of TCOE!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“Being the ‘most loving’ Grandma my grandchildren will ever have!”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of?)
“Character Counts! Week is where every single person that lives in Tulare County can nominate students doing good things, not just your teachers, not just your principal, your aunt, your uncle, anyone in your family can nominate you. Every single person in Tulare County can nominate right now. We typically receive over 5,000 nominations a year celebrating our Tulare County youth. We share their stories via newspaper, television, social media and sharing these stories models what good character looks like.
Go to http://www.tcoe.org/kidsofcharacterand tell us about your student of character. As mentioned, we will celebrate 27 years of the ‘Kids of Character’ campaign.”
Sophia Garcia and Alan Osoria are both seventh-graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Sophia enjoys reading and playing volleyball and Alan enjoys playing football.