By Carmina Sanchez & Edgar Piña
10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am retired. I used to be a teacher and librarian. The only thing I currently do is serve on the Library and Literacy Commission with the City of Porterville and serve on the New Library Facilities Committee. I am also the Porterville Celebrates Reading Chairperson and I am currently trying to train some new people to take over for the event.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born in Indiana and when I was four years old my parents moved to California and I grew up in Hollywood and went to Hollywood High School. I lived with my grandmother for a year thinking I was going to go to college in Connecticut, not far from the Navy bases, but I ended up working for a submarine factory and learned how to be a machinist and made parts for a submarine. There were five kids in my family — four girls and a boy. I have one son and one grandson and my grandson is 15 and is a ninth grader at Monache.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“My first job was in a candy store, before that I was a babysitter, and then I worked in a machine shop for submarines. When I came back to California, I worked for an insurance company and then I worked in a high school library and went back to school. I wanted to be a teacher librarian, but you have to be a teacher before you can be a librarian. I studied to be a teacher, then I studied to be a librarian. I taught for 33 years. My last assignment was at Butterfield Charter School and I ran a Computer Lab. The last thing we did was create a library and a STEM Lab and I think that was really fun. I work as a reference librarian at Porterville College, so I get to still be a librarian one evening a week.”
What did you love about being a teacher, librarian and currently being retired/working part-time?
“One of the things I loved about being a teacher was when the ‘lightbulb' turned on (I taught first, second and third grade). When the child finally got something — learned how to read, got something in math, to see the joy the ‘lightbulb’ turn on, that was great. Being a librarian was my favorite thing — helping people find the right thing they need for a research paper, a report, or something for their personal life. Being retired, well, I was going to help with the library, but we lost it in a fire.
“One of the city’s plans for 2030 was to have a new library, so being on the Library Commission we talked about building a new library. The old library we had was old, it didn’t have enough parking, but the staff did the best they could with the space they had. Then, in 2020 just before the pandemic started, we lost our library to a fire and two firefighters (Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones) were killed, so it was very tragic for that to happen to our city.
“A temporary library will be opening. It’s not going to be very big. It’s only going to hold about 100 people, but it’s something. Our community needs a library — we need a place to go to get books and do fun things. On the city website, if you open the library tab, there are so many things they're still doing for the community. There are free book giveaways, activities for the community, and they provide ebooks. At the end of April, they will be hosting a día de los niños and a día de los libros. So, they’re always doing fun things. They have a mobile van that will go out to your schools and you can do STEM activities with them and check out books. It’s a really cool vehicle they just got.
“The new library will be behind Vallarta, near Santa Fe School. We are waiting for the design to be put together and then they will break ground. They said it will be completed in 2024 and that’s a little optimistic, but you never know, things could happen when pieces fall into place. There is also supposed to be a park there.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your careers?
“If you love to help people find information. If you love people, if you love technology then yes, I would have you pursue it. I always say to kids ‘What are you passionate about? What is the first thing you think of doing when you wake up in the morning?’ What is your passion? If it's music, dancing, or art, or sports, or doing service, or debating people, if that’s what you’re passionate about, that’s what I would encourage you to do! I love information and I love learning things and when I help someone find information I always love that because I’m always learning something new!”
You’ve served as the coordinator for Porterville Celebrates Reading for a few years. Can you provide us a history of the event, your involvement and why is it so important to you? What can the community do to show support?
“Porterville Celebrates Reading was started by Margaret Slattery. She was a teacher and reading specialist. She loved children, she loved books, she loved reading. With some other teachers she formed the committee in 1999/2000 and held a big literacy fair at the former Porterville Fairgrounds (where the courthouse is now). They had numerous booths, different schools and different organizations. They picked a book, or a theme of books and shared those books with the children and their families. The children did an activity, or made something that went along with that theme. The children, when they came in through the gate, were given a red passport, which looks like a red stop sign, signaling them to 'Stop and read with your child.' At each station, the children would have their passport hole punched and once they had at least eight holes punched they got to go pick out a brand new book for their very own. We have given out a lot of books over the years.
“When the courthouse was built we lost the fairgrounds, so we moved to Veterans Park where we’ve been since 2012. We are still going strong although when the pandemic hit we couldn't hold it. So, we’ve had it for 20 years minus the last two years.”
“People in the community can get a hold of me and host a booth, or help pass out the passports, or pass out the brand new books. The event is on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park. The Optimist Club is our supporter and Porterville Unified School District has been really big in helping us.
“When I walk around and I’m hearing and seeing all of the fun books people are sharing and the fun things they are doing — seeing, dancing, laughing. I wish I could bottle that feeling of reading and that joy of reading and sharing a story and sharing a book. For four hours, people have gotten away from their phone and they are enjoying a story and it’s important that people have that escape and enjoy a story.”
If you would like to host a booth, or volunteer, please email May at cemay2@gmail.com.
Carmina Sanchez is a seventh grader and Edgar Piña is an eighth grader at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Carmina enjoys drawing and Edgar enjoys playing video games.