10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Dr. Julissa Levya, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for the Burton School District.
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born and raised in Porterville. I have two sisters and three brothers. My parents were farmworkers and came to the United States in 1966 and my parents are both from Mexico. My mom is from Chihuahua and my dad is from Guanajuato. In high school I played volleyball, basketball and softball. I also played the flute in the Porterville High Panther Band. While attending high school I worked for Baskin Robbins scooping ice cream and servicing customers. I also worked at the Walmart Distribution Center for nine years while I went to college. I received my A.A. from Porterville College and earned my B.A. and teaching credential/BCLAD from Cal-State Bakersfield. After four years of teaching I returned to school and received my M.A. in administration at Cal State Bakersfield. In 2015, I earned my doctorate degree from the University of Southern California (USC). I have two children. My son is 25 years old and my daughter is 22 years old. I love family gatherings and going RV camping with my family.
What do you love about your career?
“The best thing about my career is I get to work with our students, families and staff. This career gives me the opportunity to serve others and to help them accomplish their dreams. I get to help teach others how to support children and provide them with strategies and resources — academically, socially and emotionally. I get to work as a team with district and school staff. Our goal is for every student to make progress and to prepare students for college and future careers. All decisions are based on students’ needs. That’s what I love about my career is helping students and families.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a brief career history?
“I began my teaching career in March 2000. I was hired as a fifth grade teacher at Westfield Elementary. I was there for six-and-a-half years and then I became a vice principal at Westfield for a year-and-a-half, then principal at Roche Elementary for five years. Then, I was the principal at Santa Fe where there is a dual immersion program for six-and-a-half years. I then became the Director of Assessments and Accountability for PUSD, where I worked with all 23 schools and helped with plans, budgets, and state reports for two-and-a-half years. I was then offered the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services at Burton School District where I have worked for the last year.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“I am glad to say that there is nothing I dislike about my career. My career is a rewarding job. It's always nice when you see past students and staff who thank you for making a difference in their lives. There is nothing I can say that I dislike about my career. I love helping and serving students, families and staff.
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Definitely. I would encourage people to get into education because as you know all other careers start here. Teachers prepare the students for their future careers. Administrators collaborate with staff to ensure students academically succeed. If you love to help people, serve people, this is where to start to help others achieve.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I do think that a lot of people don't know I’m an assistant professor for Cal State Bakersfield where I teach a BILA course that helps bilingual teachers to get certified to teach in a bilingual program. Possibly, when I retire, I want to go back to college and study law to become an education lawyer, maybe. An education lawyer represents parents and their children in cases involving students’ access to public school education.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would say to follow your dreams. Do not be scared to ask questions. Surround yourself in that field of education and continue going to college. Don’t stop going. Make sure you get to know people in the education field who you can go back to for support and surround yourself with colleagues because that way you create a support team for yourself.”
What is a project you (or the district) have/has been working on this year that you are proud of that you would like to share with the public?
“I used to be a principal at the 50/50 dual immersion program. It is an honor and a pleasure to expand the dual immersion program. Burton has a 90/10 program. We were able to start a 50/50 dual immersion program at Oak Grove and JMA Academy and it is exciting to expand the program as it continues to grow from kinder to first to second grade to third grade and beyond.”
Another project we are working on is parent engagement. We want to have parents be leaders at our school sites. It is all about giving parents a voice and the opportunity to be leaders and work together with us. We have also provided more parent workshops on topics that our community and families would like to learn about. ”
Anything else you would like to add?
“Many families, because it happened to me, are not aware of all the financial aid that is available to help their children attend college. Be sure to never see money as a reason not to attend college. My parents didn’t have money and they said they didn't know how they would send me to college. I had counselors who helped me. Money is not an issue — there are many grants, programs, and student loans, to help you.”
“My favorite quote is ‘When there’s a will there’s always a way to accomplish your dreams.’”
Katelyn Rios is a seventh grader and Jorge Ruelas is an eight grader at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Katelyn enjoys playing soccer. Jorge enjoys playing football with his friends and also playing on his PlayStation 4.