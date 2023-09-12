10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community.
This week we are featuring a Porterville College Cultural and Historical Awareness Program (CHAP) guest speaker. CHAP was organized in 2002 to enhance students’ awareness of certain important aspects of our society to which they may have previously had little or no exposure. A theme is chosen by CHAP members each school year, and faculty members across the campus are encouraged to integrate elements of that theme into their coursework. Additionally, various field trips, guest speakers, panel discussions and videos are presented throughout the year and are all open to the public. By subtly saturating students with information about the chosen topic throughout the year, the awareness of the entire campus community is elevated.
Alex Reed Krase, a Porterville attorney, will be the first CHAP speaker for Fall 2023 on September 18 at 11:30 a.m. in the Porterville College Theater.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My job title is an attorney and partner at Krase, Bailey, Reed-Krase, LLP. We have one other attorney and myself and we are currently looking to hire another attorney. My role in the community is to represent people who hire me in civil actions, nothing to do with criminal actions, but disputes.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Springville, but I always went to school in Porterville. I graduated from Porterville High School in 2000 and I went to the University of California, Santa Cruz for a year then I moved to Switzerland for four years and attended the University of Geneva. Then, I returned back in 2005 to UC Santa Cruz and graduated in 2007 with degrees in literature and politics. I attended the University of Tennessee for law school and graduated in 2010, moved back here, passed the California Bar and started working as a lawyer in December 2010. I have been a full partner since 2015, which is basically like being self-employed. I’ve been married for 17 years and I have three children ages 6, 8, and one who is almost 10.”
Can you tell us about your business and what you do every day in your job?
“My business is a general civil practice, which means for me that I focus on trusts and trust litigation, wills, probate, and taking care of how someone gets things through court when someone dies. I deal with easement and property disputes and general litigation — individuals fighting over contracts, and car accidents and I work in family law, which is divorces and child custody.
Every day is different. I feel like the easiest way to describe my day is what I did today and what I have left. This morning I was in court at 8:30 a.m. for three separate cases. One was child support and a custody battle, a second was for child support and a divorce, and the third case was a quiet title action to clear up who actually owns a piece of property in Terra Bella. Then, I spent two-and-a-half hours preparing the final accounting on a large trust to prove what belonged to the trust, how expenses were paid and who was getting what. After lunch, I had a conference call with a bankruptcy attorney to collect a large judgment I got after a civil trial against a person who was trying to hide from the judgment by filing bankruptcy. Then, I went over an insurance policy and issues with a guy who had a car accident and worked on getting money from the guy who was at fault for the accident. Now I am here with you guys and afterward I will be attending the Sierra View Board Meeting as legal counsel for the Sierra View District Hospital Board where I make sure the Brown Act is complied with from 4:30 to 9 tonight.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“Let’s start with the dislikes. I dislike the stress people feel while dealing with all of these things. For most people, it’s the worst part of their lives fighting with family and friends, or they were injured, or someone they loved died and a big piece of it is there are a lot of people who aren’t very happy because they are going through one of the worst times in their lives.
What I like about it is the problem-solving. What solutions are there? What is the best outcome we can hope for? What can we do to take them through it and get them what they want, or at least give them the best shot to solve their problem.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“It depends on the person. Don’t become a lawyer if your focus is just to make a lot of money. If you want to make a lot of money, you should go into business. Lawyers make plenty of money, but that can’t be your goal. A lot of people become lawyers because they want to prosecute people or defend people. I would encourage anyone who wants to work in the criminal justice system to become a lawyer. You should become a civil attorney if you enjoy the problem-solving aspect of litigation, contracts, and properties. If you enjoy these things, then yes this is a good career for you.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
"Traveling is one of the things I like to do. I have been to over 40 countries in my life.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Read. Read a lot. So much of my job has me reading cases, statutes, briefs other lawyers have written, and rulings from judges. Get a college degree in literature and learn how to master reading because it is by far the best skill an attorney will have. A lot of people think being an attorney is someone who goes in and argues, but you can only argue if the facts support you. If you don’t know the evidence and you don’t know the law then you cannot go in and argue.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“Hopefully, still here. I mean maybe we will manage to convince other attorneys to move to Porterville and grow our firm, but I always saw myself here for my entire career. My father was an attorney here in Porterville before he passed away a couple of years ago. It is important to me to stay in the community.”
Please tell us about your CHAP presentation.
“As far as that goes, I went and read the federal law that established Constitution Day and the law says its purpose is to instruct citizens about their responsibilities and their opportunities as citizens of the United States and the state and locality in which they reside. I will discuss what responsibilities the Constitution puts on us and what opportunities we get because we are citizens. I’m not sure which portions I will focus on, but I will definitely talk about things like jury duty, taxes, why these responsibilities exist, and opportunities that the Constitution gives us, not just running for office, but protections so that we can succeed in society.”
Both Hector and Joseph are in the seventh grade. Hector is interested in computer programming and would like to pursue it as a career. Joseph is interested in sports and enjoys playing games on the computer. Both are also in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School.