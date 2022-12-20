10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to interview individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Carl Ross, also known as Santa
“I play Santa in a lot of communities, in about a 100 mile radius — Lancaster, Fresno, Buttonwillow.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself – Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Illinois on a farm. I went to school there through high school and was in the military service for a while. Then, I went to college and became an industrial arts teacher/shop teacher. I also did some farming and now I’m very much retired, other than my ‘Santa Gigs,’ which I like to do.”
What do you love about your career?
“My careers were all at different times, but sometimes I did them all together. I liked farming. I would farm on the weekends, which was a lot of work, so it was good to get back to the school to teach during the week because that was easier than working in the citrus groves. My wife was a teacher too. She and I farmed together and we grew oranges and lemons in Terra Bella and Porterville.”
When did you begin your career as Santa? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started about 30 years ago in Bakersfield at the Bakersfield Racket Club. They were looking for a Santa and I tried out and made it! Then, I branched out to schools, churches, parades and theaters. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy meeting the children, asking questions and seeing what they want for Christmas. Sometimes they want very expensive things. Sometimes I have to tell them I have to see if there are any of those things left. I think they get mostly what they need. I think we all do that.”
Would you encourage others to pursue a role as Santa (to be Santa’s helper?)
“I think so. It’s a job where you have to like children and I like children. I don’t charge for coming to see people, but sometimes people give me cookies and I do like cookies!”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“My age, I’m old! I’m older than 90 years old. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. It’s not a job, it’s a joy I have to see people. Sometimes people are afraid of Santa, they cry, but most people are happy to see Santa.
I play at the library and they used to have a lot of children at the library. We don't have as many now that it’s moved and it’s smaller. I’ve been there on December 3 and December 13 and I’ll be there on December 21 from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. If you want to see Santa you can see Santa there and you can take your own pictures, or they will take pictures with Santa.”
If you would like to see Santa Carl, he will be at the Porterville City Library, 50 W. Olive Ave, Suite B on December 21 from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
Wendy is a sixth grader who enjoys spending time with her friends and creating pieces of art. Sophia is a seventh-grader who enjoys playing volleyball and football and spending time with her friends and family. Both are students at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.