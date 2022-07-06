The families of Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones wanted to make sure the City of Porterville has the resources it needs when it comes to public safety.
Out of a collaboration between the Figueroa and Jones families will come the Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Administrative Offices that will be constructed at the former site of the Porterville Public Library. The EOC will serve as the centralized location will coordinate the response and recovery to emergency incidents and disasters in Porterville and Southeastern Tulare Cointy.
The city was awarded $10 million for the construction of the facility as part of Assembly Bill 178, the Budget Act of 2022. “There's a lot of moving parts to this,” city manager John Lollis said.
The Emergency Operations Center will be located at the former library site at 41 W. Thurman. It was there where the library was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The Jones and Figueroa families have been working with the city on the project. The city also worked with the two state legislators who represent Porterville, state senator Melissa Hurtado and state assemblyman Devon Mathis as well.
Hurtado made a number of requests for projects as requested by communities in her district to be funded by AB 178. Among the other projects she requested was for $2 million for fire equipment and training for the city of Lindsay.
Lindsay and Porterville are among the cities in Hurtado's district that have received funding for their projects from AB 178, which was passed by the State Legislature and approved by Govern Gavin Newsom last week. Lollis said while the funding was “certainly unexpected,” it was also “very much appreciated.”
Lollis said the city will move forward with the design and construction of the facility in the next couple of years. He said the facility will be similar in size to the former library at the site and will be two stories.
The adjacent Fire Station 71 just to the south of the former library site is being renovated as the city has budgeted for the renovation of all of its fire facilities. Lollis said “we're considering” including the expansion of Fire Station 71 as part of the $10 million Emergency Operations Center. He said it's planned for Fire Station 1 to be expanded to the north.
Lollis also said some kind of memorial in honor of Figueroa and Jones will be included at the site of the Emergency Operations Center.
The facility will be patterned after Tulare County's Emergency Operations Center, which serves as the county's emergency management agency. The center is responsible for coordinating multi-agency responses to emergencies and disasters.
Porterville’s Emergency Operations Center will basically serve in the same capacity as a second EOC for Southeastern Tulare County.
And much like the county Emergency Operations Center, the city's facility will work with various agencies as well. Lollis noted the city has worked with agencies such as CALFIRE and Sequoia National Forest when battling wildfires. Those agencies have used the Porterville Sports Complex and the Porterville Fairgrounds as staging areas for personnel and equipment.
Porterville's Emergency Operations Center will also be the headquarters for the Porterville Police Department's and Porterville Fire Department's as it will house the police chief's and fire chief's offices as Lollis said the center will be where “administrative staff of police and fire all will be located.”
Lollis said the Emergency Operations Center fits in with the priorities identified by the city, which include public safety, water and combatting homelessness.
Lollis did say there was no plan for the city to move its dispatch from the Porterville Police Department to the Emergency Operations Center.
“We're not looking at dispatch,” said Lollis, adding the city has worked on “significant improvements to dispatch at the police department.”
Acting Porterville Fire Chief Brian Cogburn said he’s “grateful that the Fire Department will be able to utilize the site of the former Library for a new EOC and public safety administrative building, given its immediate proximity to Fire Station 71 and the Porterville Police Department. The Fire Department’s objective has been to utilize this site in a way that the Fire Department can continue to honor both Ray and Patrick, and this significant State funding makes it feasible. Moving forward, we will work with both the Figueroa and Jones families to incorporate a memorial area within the facility.”
Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow also expressed his gratitude, saying “it is tremendous news to learn funding has been allocated to the City of Porterville for a new EOC and public safety administration building. As the city continues to grow, so does the needs assessment for both Police and Fire protection, and this state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance local Police and Fire protection, but will add needed technology in a modern EOC in an effort to continue to provide the best public safety to the residents of the city of Porterville.
“The Police Department is also thankful to be able to use the former Library site for this new facility, and it’s an honorable way to memorialize Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones in the construction of a building that serves an essential public safety purpose.”
The Figueroa and Jones families have been supportive of the former library site serving a public safety purpose,
The Figueroa family stated it “feels appreciative that the City of Porterville and Porterville Fire Department will be receiving funding from the State of California for an Emergency Operations Center at the site of where we lost our two heroes.”
The Jones family added “this is an opportunity for the community and the citizens of Porterville to heal as well as the Jones and the Figueroas and our Fire family! We look forward to seeing this project that will hopefully memorialize our fallen heroes.”
Porterville Mayor Martha Flores said Figueroa and Jones will never be forgotten.
“On behalf of the city of Porterville and its residents, I am thankful beyond words to State Senator Melissa Hurtado for her support in requesting and the State appropriating $10 million for the development of a new EOC and public safety administrative offices at the former Library site,” Flores said. “With the support of both the Figueroa and Jones families, the former Library site will not only be developed into an essential facility to better protect and serve the emergency preparedness and public safety of the community, but also importantly incorporate an appropriate memorial to Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones.
“The protection and preparedness of our community's public safety and its residents is one the City's highest priorities, which with the grateful support of the Figueroa and Jones families and Senator Hurtado, this essential facility will certainly benefit and enhance.”