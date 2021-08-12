VISALIA — A surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta Variant, which is said to be 1,000 times more contagious than COVID-19, is overwhelming local hospitals with sick patients.
That's what was said Wednesday during a press conference held in Visalia.
Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chair Amy Shuklian welcomed everyone to the press conference which also included representation from Sierra View Medical Center, Kaweah Health, Adventist Health in the Central Valley, and other organizations.
“Today you will be hearing directly from our hospitals, the frontline doctors, and nurses who (are) face to face with this awful virus that continues making people across Tulare County severely ill, to the level they are needing to be hospitalized,” Shuklian said.
Before the hospital representatives took the microphone, Shaklian shared current COVID-19 vaccination rates in Tulare County.
“Currently, only 35.5 percent of Tulare County is fully vaccinated,” Shaklian said. “Looking further, 41.8 percent of Tulare County residents has received at least one dose of the vaccine.”
In three to four weeks, the 35 percent of fully vaccinated will rise to 41 percent if everyone completes their vaccination series, she said.
Shuklian went on to talk about those who aren't eligible for a COVID vaccine due to age or medical conditions. Of Tulare County’s population who's age-eligible, 51.2 percent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 43.5 percent of those age-eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
“Although these numbers are promising, unfortunately Tulare County is behind and lagging in vaccination rates occurring in other parts of California,” Shuklian said. “And because of this, our healthcare providers and hospitals continue to suffer.”
The current surge in COVID cases is being driven by the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus and is spreading rapidly causing a surge not only in Tulare County but across California and the entire country, Shuklian said.
She went on to say last week, more than 87 percent of COVID positive specimens from Tulare County were identified as the Delta variant, with an approximate 93 specimens of the Delta strain identified in Tulare County.
“The Delta strain is much more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19,” Shuklian said. “While some people who are vaccinated may still get infected with the Delta variant, the COVID vaccine does provide strong protection against getting seriously ill, prevent severe disease, and the vaccine has shown to prevent death.”
According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized for illness from COVID-19, than those who are fully vaccinated, Shuklian said. “Data shows the vaccines are working. They are proven safe, and they're effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.”
Shuklian then introduced the first of three speakers — Donna Hefner, Chief Executive Officer for Sierra View Medical Center.
Hefner, who's also a registered nurse, talked about the current state of Sierra View, offered an update on visitation policy and the vaccination rate of SVMC’s healthcare workers.
“Currently today, we have 14 positive patients who are positive COVID,” Hefner said.
Seven of those patients are pending results — which could be negative or positive, bringing the current total to 21 patients in the isolated unit of the hospital. Of those in isolation, 13 are unvaccinated, and one has a partial vaccination. There are no patients in ICU — intensive care unit, Hefner said.
Hefner also shared the recent visitation changes at Sierra View.
“We have a new visitation process that actually came out over the weekend,” Hefner said. “This effort is to protect our patient population as well as our staff, as well as our community.”
The new visitation policy includes no visitation in the emergency room, mainly due to space issues, and anyone visiting in the hospital must have proof of vaccination or an approved, negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.
Hefner went on to list a few exceptions, including visitors for patients who are “end of life,” parents and guardians of minors or adults with disabilities, and active labor patients.
All visitors to the hospital will be issued a surgical gray mask upon entry. In addition, visitors won't be allowed after 9 p.m.
One unique thing the hospital is working on, Hefner said, is providing emergency room visitors accompanying minors or labor patients, a COVID test upon entry to the hospital.
As far as the update on the vaccinations of health care workers, following Thursday’s State Mandate, Hefner offered positive news.
“I’m happy to report to you that we are at a 65 percent compliance,” Hefner said.
The main reason, she said, is because 34 percent of Sierra View’s healthcare workers have an unknown vaccination status.
“I wouldn’t classify them as unvaccinated. So we’re working through the process there in regards to determining that,” Hefner said.
Based on the new mandate, there are two exceptions to the vaccinations — medical exemption and religious belief exemption.
“We’re just in the beginning basis of getting those ruled out,” Hefner said. “The timeline to this is we have to have all this completed by September 30th.”
The last thing she shared were some of the challenges.
“We learned a lot through this pandemic. We’ve been unwavering in regards to our processes. Although things seem to be changing throughout this last year and a half, one thing we have stayed consistent with is the reporting out to the community in regards to our status,” Hefner said, adding they were happy when they had only one COVID patient and they were constantly adapting to volume during surges, moving patients first to the Telemetry unit and then to the third floor with a 22-bed unit to isolate. It was a lot of extra work for the staff but they wanted to go the extra miles to protect the patients and staff, she said.
Current issues are supplies, she said.
“Based on that surge, starting the last week and a half, we are constantly monitoring those supplies and procuring those supplies,” Hefner said.
Another challenging issue is the length of stay and the planning of it, even after patients leave the acute segment of the stay. And shortage of staffing is also an issue.
“That is something that we’re trying to work through, as many other organizations are throughout California,” Hefner said.
Chief Nursing Officer of Kaweah Health Keri Noeske then shared what's happening at her hospital in Visalia.
“Currently in the hospital, we have 64 inpatients who are being treated and have COVID,” she said. “And looking back over the past month and a half, 75-80 percent of them have a primary diagnosis of COVID. Eleven of those patients are in ICU and related to COVID, and of those, 10 of them are unvaccinated.
“I want to stress that the hospitalizations are most often patients who are not vaccinated. That does demonstrate that our vaccine that we have is effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations when people do contract COVID.”
Three weeks ago, there were 10 patients in the hospital with COVID, so they have seen the biggest increase in patients with the recent surge and they're concerned the number will continue to climb, Noeske said. The organization is preparing by addressing and identifying areas for surge patients again, any by training and retraining nurses for IC level of care.
“We do anticipate that surge will continue as patients come in and need that level of care,” she said.
As far as healthcare mandatory vaccinations, as of this week, she said, 77 percent of medical staff and 55 percent of healthcare staff are fully vaccinated.
Noeske also talked about new visiting changes, “effective today” include providing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test, and allowing only one visitor per the entire stay of a patient. In addition, no visitors in the Emergency Department waiting room.
Noeske said she supports getting back to normal routines and activities and stressed the vaccine is an important part of it. She stressed individuals talk to their medical doctors who know their history and not rely on social media for decisions.
Dr. Gurinder Kaur, chief medical officer of Adventist Health Central Valley, also talked about the serious surges and the new wave of patients coming into the hospital.
“We have seen the number triple over the past few weeks” she said. “As of today, we have 63 patients.”
Four are in ICU, 53 are in Hanford, seven are in Tulare, and one in Selma. The patients are struggling, getting tired and are getting sick, she said, before appealing for the vaccines, calling them safe and effective, preventing hospitalizations and preventing death.
“We should not take this risk,” she said as she talked of patients on ventilators struggling to breathe. “Right now within Kings County, about 30 percent of folks have gotten the complete vaccination series. And 36 percent have at least half vaccinated.”
They also see an average of 69 new cases per day in Kings County and that number is rising, and the Delta variant is 1,000 times more infectious than the original virus, she said.
Kaur talked about new visitation guidelines, with some exceptions for those with children, patients with disabilities, labor and delivery, and end of life situations.
Kaur stressed the vaccinations of children age 12 and older.
“Please get the vaccines for your children. This is going to save the children. This is going to save the adults who care for them,” Kaur said.
Kaur talked about the short timeline to ensure all employees and associates are vaccinated or exempted by September 30.
The conference ended with a question and answer segment from those watching online or in person.