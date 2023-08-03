Four teenagers accused in an armed carjacking have been arrested.
The four teenagers range from ages 13 to 16 and are from Porterville and Terra Bella.
On Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a gas station located in the 1400 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a carjacking that just occurred. The victim reported while seated in his vehicle, he was approached by three juveniles who brandished firearms and ordered him out of his vehicle before they fled the scene. Officers were able to identify the three suspects, all active criminal street gang members, before Porterville Police Department Detectives assumed control of the investigation.
On Thursday detectives located and arrested two of the suspects leaving a residence in the sub-100 block of South Kessing Street. One of the juvenile suspects was in possession of a loaded firearm.
The investigation then led detectives to a residence located in the 27000 block of Highway 190 where the two additional suspects were arrested and the victim’s vehicle was located in a nearby orchard. The fourth suspect was determined to be involved after the carjacking occurred.
Search warrants were authored by detectives and approved by a Superior Court Judge for the residence on Kessing Street as well as the residence on Highway 190, where additional evidence was located and collected. At the conclusion of this investigation, all four juveniles were transported and booked at thr Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.