Saturday night’s Buck Shaffer Spectacular in the Frank “Buck” Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium didn’t disappoint as all those in the auditorium could be seen cheering and clapping as the 60thanniversary of the event was underway.
“Tonight marks the 60th anniversary of the Spectacular,” said show producer d Richard Eckhoff just prior to thanking the popular band Jerry Hall and Tricksot for their preshow before introducing Clark Keele and the Porterville High Fabulous Studio Band.
“You guys have put on a heck of a show for quite a while,” Eckoff said. “Two years away and we’re back and we’re back to stay.”
The crowd exploded in clapping.
Eckoff also talked of five individuals who were present at Buck Shaffer’s initial inauguration of the Spectacular and who once again were present Saturday night at the Spectacular. They were Jerry Hall and Ed Hughes of Truck Shot, Charlene Walker, Richard Frost and Eckhoff.
And as Eckoff introduced Eric Ball as the emcee of the show, Ball ran in to the tune of “The Johnny Carson Show.”
“Welcome to the 60th anniversary of the Buck Shaffer Spectacular,” Ball said about the fundraising show which began in 1963. “We are delighted you’re here and very delighted to be back.”
And just like that – the show was back – complete with Ball’s booming voice announcing the performers, starting with the Dance Horizons Performing Group which ran on stage and danced to “Enemy.”
A soloist, Donna Williams, accompanied with a pianist, sang “I Have a Dream” before Crack of Dawn, a local dance group directed by Sylvia Harrel, danced across the stage.
“Our next performer has appeared many times here on this stage,” Ball announced as he introduced Walker. “She appeared in the inauguration spectacular and enjoys a career of acting and singing.”
Walker sang “Angels Around Us.”
One by one the performers took the stage, from vocalists to dancers to guitarists, and one country singer, Corey Dain, not only sang the original composition, “Don’t Throw this Cowboy Away” country song, but also wrote it himself – the lyrics and the music.
And so it went as number after number took the stage to razzle and dazzle the crowd with their singing, dancing and musical instruments.
“Bella Barbie” dancer Bella Ramirez who was dressed as a Barbie stepped out of a Barbie toy box, appeared to have the audience mesmerized with her dance moves and postures as she danced and did a baton routine, occasionally getting into some interesting poses.
Also taking the stage was the Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queen – Miss Porterville Briar Rose Tillery – and her court, Princess Kambria Rohrbach, and first, second and third attendants, Janessa Alba, Mariah Ruiz, and Mia Daugherty, respectively, as they danced to “Boogy Woogy Bugle Boy.”
Under the direction of Mary Shaw, the Porterville Barn Theater Jr. Company presented a couple of numbers. Kierstin Hall sang “Part of Your World” and a few dancers were showcased, including lead dancers Adyson Hensley and Hannaah Jones, as they created a scene from Little Mermaid.
The tempo changed as two guitarists performed back to back., including Frost, who sang “How Sweet it is to be Loved by You,” and “Walking in Memphis.”
Directly behind him was Brad “Dudeboy” Rogers, who talked about growing up in Porterville.
“I’ve played in incredible spots and it’s a beautiful place to play,” he said as he looked around the auditorium. “It is something that you really should cherish because it’s a beautiful place.”
Rogers said he performed plays at the auditorium, played Jr. High band in it, and played with the Porterville Panther Band there many times.
“And what a wonderful opportunity that I’m here to play for you guys,” Rogers said just prior to playing what he said was his mother’s favorite song “Broken People, Broken Lives,” and “Grandmother’s Radio.”
For the grand finale, the performers, one by one and group by group ran onto the stage for a final curtain call, before staying on stage and clapping and dancing until parting down the middle and moving to each side as Clark Keele and the Fabulous Studio band performed once again.
The Spectacular is a fundraising event for Valley Adult Day Services, which began in 1990 as the Porterville Senior Day Care. Now, VADS has provided respite for caregivers of adults with cognitive problems while offering those adults social interaction and an improved quality of life.
Eckoff returned to the stage at the end of the show.
“What a special group we have up here,” he said as he once again talked of the five original performers who returned again, Hall, Hughes, Walker, Frost and himself.
“See you next year with a brand new show,” Eckoff said as he ran off the stage again.