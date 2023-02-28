Charles Hickinbotham welcomed an enthusiastic audience attending the 2023 Hosscar Ceremony at the Barn Theater, on Friday, February 24, on behalf of Denise Everhart, Barn Theater President.
The large cast from the Addams Family play performed a marvelous song and dance routine singing "When Your Addams."
The Addams Family production practically won the whole Hosscars in a clean sweep, except for a few categories.
Announcers Ethan Willett and Ethan Burkhardt both wore different types of masks throughout the Introductions of the award categories and did small quirky comedy skits involving the phantom, ghosts, and dangling chandeliers between the awards and performances.
The audience consisted of cast members from many of the plays, backstage crews, and friends, family, and local actors and the public.
There was constant applause throughout the ceremony, heartfelt and spontaneous.
Benjamin Satko received the Hosscar award for Male Juvenile Bit part in Red, White, and Tuna. Ben was not at the ceremony, so the award was accepted on his behalf.
The Female Juvenile Bit part went to Alyssa Levario for the Addams Family.
Lights and Sound: The Addams Family, and awards were accepted by Charles Hickinbotham, for himself, and on behalf of Jamika Guillermo, Erik Tyler, Gino Guillermo, Denise Everhart, and Gordy Plaisted.
Juvenile Minor Male: Daniel Satko for The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Juvenile Minor Female: The Eels in The Little Mermaid, Jr. : Lyla Matthieson, Mercy Serna, and Milyana Garyon
Before the Juvenile Minor awards Dr. Mary Shaw gave awards to many of the girls who have been involved in the Barn Theater Jr. Company. And she especially spoke about Kiersten Hall, who has "grown as a person, and a performer," who has been very successful and will be moving on in theater as an adult and leaving the Jr. company.
Kristin Redford and Daniella Lovato sang "the Phantom Song" duet from the Phantom of the Opera between the award presentations.
Male bit part: Ash Morales who played Lurch in The Addams Family.
Female Bit part: Ashley Chappell who played Grandma in The Addams Family.
Best Costumes awards went to The Addams Family costume designers Denise Everhart, Cathy Cassidy, Kim Day, Wendy Plaisted, and Shannon Satko.
A hysterical video clip from the comedy "Red, White, and Tuna" was played to much laughter. The play was directed by Bob Merzoian, and the clip featured his character Thelma, and another old lady played by Ralph Bourne.
Set Design for The Little Mermaid, Jr. went to Jose Serna, Denise Everhart, Rachele Alcantar-Serna and Rhonda Cemo.
Kate Smith, on behalf of Denise Everhart, spoke at length about the historic production of Vagina Monologues at the Barn Theater in 2022,
directed by Everhart. She spoke about the unique play, the incredible cast of five strong and beautiful women. And all the love and support from the cast, and crew. And the community, especially the LGBTQ members.
The Addams Family Set Decor team won awards for Nate Smith, Alvino Levario, Jose Serna, Gordy Plaisted, Denise Everhart, Rachele Alcantar-Serna, Jesika Bowker, Todd Mathenia, and Benjamin Satko.