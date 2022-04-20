From colorful flowers and fruit-bearing trees to sweet herbs, beautifully-arranged succulents, and fluffy plume-producing plants, the 57th annual Porterville High School FFA and Ornamental Horticulture Department plant sale has it all. The sale started Tuesday and runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays for two weeks. Cash only.
“This is completely student run,” said PHS Ag and OH instructor Taylor Martins. “From the pricing to helping taking (plants) out to the cars. They take care of everything.”
And there's plenty to choose from — from new plants to older plants which have been hanging around for a couple of years.
Two operational ‘green’ classes, a nursery practice class, and a nursery management class have all taken part of getting the plants ready, repotted, watered, staged and priced for sale. All plants have a splash of color painted on the containers, and a color-coded chart shows the pricing of the plants which range from $4 to $25, with a few sale items priced at $1 and $2.
“We have 200 fruit trees. It’s a hot commodity,” said Martins. “We also have a number of ground covers, tall grasses, and blooming Iris.”
Martins went on to point out an array of color flowers which are starting to sprout — from Dahlias and germaniums to marigolds and Lantana.
“Labeling is a big thing. I’m adamant about it,” Martins said. “It’s important to know what we have.”
In addition, the labels also cover additional information about sun and shade preferences. And the students are always ready to answer questions and were on hand to help the shoppers.
“This is our first year coming,” said Dan Parnell, who shopped with Tammy Parnell. “It’s cool. It’s a good thing they are doing here. We came here with the intention of buying succulents. We would rather support the school than go to Lowes or Home Depot.”
The Parnells had a large array of succulents on a cart.
“There’s all kinds of stuff here. It’s impressive,” Dan Parnell said. “They did a lot of work — you can tell.”
Not far away, sophomore Teran Warden helped Scott Mann of Springville.
“I’m not looking for anything specific,” Mann said. “I always support the kids every year with the plant sale. I don’t buy much but I always buy something.”
Lori Quevedo of Porterville was beyond excited as she browsed through trees with her friend Marie Bales.
“I’ve been looking for an Oak tree. They’re so hard to find and it is illegal to pick them. And they have some here,” Quevedo said, then laughed. “I’m getting two — just in case I kill one of them.”
Shopper after shopper praised the grounds and the students, saying everything looked great.
Two winter interns, PHS juniors Peytan Baeza and Brenna Galloway, worked through the school’s winter break to make sure everything stayed healthy and was ready for the sale. Also on hand Tuesday morning was Alenna Medrano, a sophomore student who said she helps with everything from working the register and keeping track of receipts and inventory to helping customers take their carts, filled with plants and trees, out to their vehicles.
“People are always asking how much water they need, what size it will get, if it is a sun or shade plant,” said Galloway who has been in FFA for three years and is currently in Horticulture leadership.
The winter interns worked five to six hours a day for three weeks to assure the plants would stay healthy and be ready for the sale.
“We were here every day and transplanted over 1,500 plants,” Galloway said.
Rain, fog, cold — it didn’t matter, the interns worked.
“We started at 8 a.m. and usually worked till 3 p.m. It was super cold outside too,” Baeza said. “There was a lot of cleaning and organizing. We did a lot of set-up for this.”
Potting, organizing, watering — there was always something to do, they said.
Big sale items are anything that produces — from herbs to fruit trees, as well as colored plants and the succulent design bowls, Baeza said.
Herbs include two types of Rosemary, including the one with the “smoky-frost leaves,” as well as Oregano, Thyme, Mint, Lavender and Basil, Medrano said.
The sale continues through Friday and resumes again at 7 a.m. Monday and runs through next week at the Porterville High School Ag department. Entry is through the Jaye Street gate, with parking at the Porterville Panther Band parking lot. All sales are cash only.