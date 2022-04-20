The community of Porterville has always been there to lay the foundation for the Porterville Historical Museum with its support.
And the community has again continued to lay that foundation — this time literally — with bricks to fund the museum's most recent needed project. Of course the work was actually done by brick mason Joe Sanchez, who has done brick work on various projects for the museum over the last seven years.
The museum has been selling bricks that Sanchez has been putting in as a brick path as a fundraiser for a new alarm system it will be required to install. The museum gave those a chance to purchase the bricks to honor individuals, businesses or organizations who have supported the museum.
As part of the project Sanchez has placed a brick memorial in honor of four Porterville Firefighters who died while actively serving with the Porterville Fire Department. The brick memorial is underneath the original 1895 bill that was rung to call on volunteer firefighters. The bell that was located at the fire station where City Hall now stands is now located at the museum.
There have been 120 bricks laid by Sanchez so far that have been purchased and another 10 bricks that have been purchased are still to be delivered.
In all the museum will need to sell 150 bricks to completely fund the alarm system, which is being installed by STOP Alarm. But with 130 bricks being sold, the museum can now proceed with the project and is now working with the City of Porterville to install the alarm system.
The alarm system will be state of the art which will directly connect the museum to nearby Fire Station 71.
Museum treasurer Susan Uptain said the alarm system wouldn't be possible without the community's support. The museum wouldn't have been able to continue through the COVID-19 pandemic without the community's support for that matter, she said.
“The museum is extremely grateful of the generosity of the community,” she said. “The museum wouldn't have been able to stay open if it was not for the generosity of the community.”
The bricks and the brick memorial for the firefighters can be viewed at the museum when its open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another chance to view the bricks will come during the museum's annual Wine and Dine Gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 30.
Among those honored with bricks are the areas four most prominent historians, Porterville historian Bill Horst, who still lectures at the museum, and the three other prominent historians who have passed away, Porterville historians Ina Steiner and Jeff Edwards and Tulare County historian Annie Mitchell.
The brick memorial underneath the bell honors Porterville Fire Captain Jim Gentry, who suddenly passed away on November 11, 1991. Gentry established the Porterville College Fire Academy in 1983 and led the academy until he passed away. He was also well known for his art, including his painting backdrops for the Barn Theater and he taught art classes at PC.
Also honored is Porterville Firefighter Steven Snow, who died in 1992. And of course Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones are honored. They were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Those interested in purchasing a brick can go to the museum's website, portervillemuseum.com
“I love doing this stuff,” said Sanchez about his profession. “Especially here,” he added about the museum. “I love this place.”
Sanchez said he has worked on 17 projects for the museum since 2015. “It's an honor working for these people,” he said. “They're great people and it's for a good cause. It's all worth it. This place is awesome.”
“It's an honor to put these in for these people,” added Sanchez about the fallen Firefighters. “They deserve it. Heroes is the way I look at them.”
WINE AND DINE GALA
The museum's annual fundraising Wine and Dine Gala will begin with social time at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and a live auction will be held at 7.
An evening with local artists Len Dickson and Justin Manning will be featured at the event, which will also feature live music.
Tickets for the event are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and $250 for a table of eight. Information is available at the museum's website, portervillemuseum.com