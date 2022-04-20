Porterville Unified School District has garnered many honors the years and the award for the California Interscholastic Federation, CIF, Model Coach of the Year going to Rich Lambie, current Granite Hills swimming and diving, water polo, and wrestling coach, is another shining example for the district. With many coaches and their teams judging wins and losses above all else, Lambie has constantly gone above and helped produce and guide an attitude of “Pursuing Victory with Honor.”
Lambie was one of only 11 coaches in the state to receive the award this year. A distinguished honor given there are thousands of coaches in California. Lambie has, in his 44 years in education, worked to uphold the CIF motto of “Pursuing Victory With Honor.” In essence, it provides the tools to teach character development skills to the student-athletes of California high schools.
“Pursuing Victory With Honor” came about through the Arizona Accord Conference, where major sports and educational leaders met in Scottsdale, Ariz., to discuss the ethical and character-building aspects of athletic competition, with the hope the framework of principles and values set forth would be adopted and practiced widely. The Josephson Institute of Ethics, CHARACTER COUNTS! Coalition and the United States Olympic Committee convened the conference on May 12-14, 1999. Invited to attend were 50 major sports leaders including Olympian John Naber, coaching legend John Wooden, NBC commentator Bob Costas, former CIF Executive Director Jack Hayes, college and university presidents, coaches and athletic directors from major universities, Olympic coaches and athletes as well as representatives of the national sports media and national youth organizations.
During the Porterville Unified School District board meeting on Thursday, Granite Hills Principal Jacob Bowker recognized Lambie for his awards. In addition Lambie was named 2020-2021 National Federation of State High School Associations, NFHS, California Coach of the Year for girls swimming and diving, as well as NFHS Section 7 Coach of the Year.
Bowker had this to say when asked about Lambie's award: “He deserves it, 30 plus years in coaching, 40 plus in teaching. He's coached more sports than I can remember, I even think he coached varsity cheer one year.
“He's the third coach in PUSD history to have won the Central Section award and the Central Section Model Coach award, the second to win the State Coach award. He's not a novice to be sure. He's amazing with helping the kids, often he shows a stern but always instructive “Grandpa like” attitude with everyone. Even just this year he's taught some three new student-athletes to swim before they played in any water polo or swimming events. We have a deaf student who he had a translator for and they've been working together hand in hand. He's so supportive and takes anyone willing to join.”
“Asking students who their favorite teacher is and it's almost always 'Lambie',” Bowker added. “He coaches everywhere, he's given me insights to programs past, where they've been where they could go. He's the first person to email me a plan and is so organized and close with our athletic director. He's always looking forward.”
Lambie was gracious while discussing his award. “Honestly, I'm humbled and blessed. I put forward a few other people but, here we are,” said Lambie about others who could have won the award.
When asked about his thoughts he had this to say: “Something I strongly believe in is Victory with Honor. It's the CIF ideals and what this award is about. I've done many things in my career as a coach and teacher that models those pillars. I'm so honored and blessed to be here and I would like to thank everyone.”
“It's nice to know as a teacher 20 years ago with Michael Josephson talking to the whole district discussing this the coaches who pursue victory with honor always have a winning season. We're not looking at individual wins and losses but how we go about playing,” Lambie added.
Lambie shared a story to illustrate his point. “When I taught volleyball we always played a game for Cancer Awareness month. But eventually we took it and made a whole month out of it. One week we bring in a nurse to help teach about cancer screenings and making it easy and accessible. The next week we have a cancer survivor to speak about how it affected them and how they've moved through life with it.
“Then we have the Breakfast Rotary, teaching some 10,000 students about a multitude of different life advice and lessons. We even started a fund with the team itself. If you missed a serve you put a quarter in the jar. Every game won was a dollar from the coaches in the jar. Each year we would donate anywhere from $250 to $300 to charity; be that the local food pantry or animal shelters. Serving others is very, very important. I always try to stress that giving back to your community is the most helpful thing you can do.”
When asked about his strategies and techniques Lambie commented “We always try to do more. With our vision in CIF, it's the same feeling of satisfaction to see nine new swimmers this year take their first 100 yard swim, as it is to win Valley Champ. I've coached a long time and I'm lucky to have the people and students around me. I think there are more deserving people than me for an award, but it's been great. I've been so fortunate to be blessed in loving what I do.”
Lambie also wanted to give a personal shout out to Kelly Petty from the Tulare Office of Education. “We're pretty rare, the only place in the state with a Character Counts position and Kelly is always there with a helpful hand. She helps so many coaches and kids year in and year out. We couldn't make it through half the things we do without her and I want to give her some recognition as well.”
The announcement from the CIF press release stated:
“Now in its 21st year, the CIF Model Coach Award program is designed to recognize coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities, and who have exhibited the traits apparent in the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor.
“A model coach demonstrates and teaches the six core ethical values: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship (the “Six Pillars of Character”). The CIF believes that the highest potential of sports is achieved when teachers/coaches consciously Teach, Enforce, Advocate, and Model (T.E.A.M.) these values and are committed to the ideal of Pursuing Victory with Honor.
“Currently, in his 44th year in education, Coach Lambie has coached eight sports over the years within the Porterville Unified School District and is an exemplar of great teaching, coaching, and leading. Coach Lambie has a true passion for inspiring today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders. His passionate support for character education is an inspiration to all he encounters.”