BY SANIYAH RAHMAN
HMA 11th Grader
After two years without special spring events due to COVID-19, Harmony Magnet Academy, Porterville Unified School District’s Performing Arts and Engineering Magnet Academy in Strathmore, is pleased to invite the community to its First Spring Carnival and Creative Art Festival. The event will be held Thursday, April 21 beginning at 5 p.m. in the school’s quad area.
Families and friends will find carnival-style games, activities and refreshments held by campus clubs and other school organizations. The carnival will sell snow cones, hamburgers, pizza, nachos, cotton candy, root beer floats, and much more. All games and activities are designed for fun for the whole family.
“During the last couple of years, we certainly have missed the creative performances from our students,” said Harmony Magnet Academy Principal Jeff Brown. “I am glad to say ‘We are back’ and welcome all to enjoy a wonderful evening.”
The Creative Arts Festival, organized by Harmony’s Performing Arts Pathway, will follow the Spring Carnival at 7 p.m.. The festival will feature five one-act plays written by 10th grade HMA students and performed by the theater arts department.
“The Creative Arts Festival is an integrated project where students see what it takes to put on a performance from start to finish in all of their classes,” explains Performing Arts Pathway Lead teacher Megan Berry. “For example, students write plays in English, create set designs in Math, design promotional posters in Graphic Design, and act in Stagecraft — it truly is a student run production.”
The Creative Arts Festival will also showcase student dance performances, a variety of videos, and the top 3 Harmony’s Got Talent winners.
This is your chance to support a local high school while enjoying time with your family and friends. The school is located at 19429 Road 228 in Strathmore. Tickets to use at the Spring Carnival will be available onsite for purchase. Admission to the Creative Art Festival can also be purchased onsite — $5 for general admin, $3 for students, and kids 5 and under are free.