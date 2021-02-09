One Night in Miami tells the fictional account of a single night in February 1964, where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered to discuss their roles in the Civil Rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s.
The film is the directorial debut of Emmy and Academy Award winning actress Regina King, who’s known for her work on HBO’S “Watchmen” and Barry Jenkins’ 2018 film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Just last week, King earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director for “One Night in Miami.” This impressive feat is worth celebrating considering it’s her first feature length film. This movie is about history making individuals, and one can’t help but wonder if we’re witnessing the beginning of a directing career that’s history in the making.
As a talented actor herself, King’s strongest asset as a director is her ability to extract memorable performances from the four lead actors, all of whom are relatively unknown names. The most well-known might be Hamilton scene-stealer Leslie Odom Jr. He plays Sam Cooke in this movie, and the role gives him a chance to display both his musical talent as well as his dramatic acting ability. His portrayal of Cooke earned him recent Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guilds nominations. An Academy Award nomination is expected.
The four Civil Rights icons are brought to life by an incredible quartet of actors. Besides Odom as Cooke, the cast also includes Kingsley Benadir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay (pre Muhammad Ali name-change), and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. The story and performances humanize these larger-than-life figures, and invites the viewer to relate to them on a human level. We witness these history-making figures struggling with internal issues like identity and legacy. The characterizations are almost Shakespearean in the way they display the flaws and struggles of these extraordinary men. Each man challenges the views and actions of the others, and they hold each other accountable for the ideas they express. In focusing on the minute details of the lives of these individuals, the story inevitably shines light on the larger Civil Rights movement of the era. Their conversations, while specific and personal, generically shed light on the larger movement and the social unrest of the era.
Each of the four figures in the movie are on the cusp of a major change in their lives, and this parallel can be found in the era it is set. As indicated in Sam Cooke’s biggest hit “A Change is Gonna Come,” the country was on the verge of major changes in the 1960s. The four characters in the movie were conscious of some of these changes, and other ones were unbeknownst to them. For example, Malcolm X and Sam Cooke were both killed less than a year later. While the film is set in the 1960’s, it’s no coincidence the movie was released in 2021. While civil rights and human rights have made progress in this country, many people believe there’s still work to be done. The topics discussed in this movie are still relevant, and some of the conversations between the four main characters could be discussions being had by individuals in 2021.
The story was written by Kemp Powers, based on a play he had written previously. While the performances are excellent, the dialogue is arguably the star of the movie. Powers is
having a great year, having also co-wrote and co-directed Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul.” These movies are part of this month’s film review series celebrating Black History Month, as both predominantly feature Black casts and crews. One Night in Miami can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears every Monday in The Recorder.