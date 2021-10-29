POPLAR — The Larry Itliong Research Center’s official grand opening and dedication ceremony took place Sunday, October 24 on a day proclaimed as “Larry Itliong Day” in Poplar.
With a theme of “We Are a Living Legend,” the ceremony included the red-ribbon cutting at the center by Larry Itliong’s son, daughter and grandchild — Johnny Itliong, Patty Serda and Hailey Serda, respectively.
It also included participation by many of the state’s most prominent people, including Dolores Huerta, a civil-rights activist and co-founder with Cesar Chavez of the United Farm Workers of America, family members of Chavez and Al Rojas, another cofounder of the UFWA, State Attorney General Rob Bonta, his mother Cynthia Bonta, a board member with Central Valley Empowerment Alliance, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assembly members Devon Mathis, Mia Bonta and Rudy Salas, as well as representatives from State Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office.
1975 ATTACK
During the program, Huerta offered a glance back in time.
In October of 1975, the Poplar Field Office, now known as the Larry Itliong Research Center, was violently attacked.
“They’re coming!” people were shouting on that day at what appeared to be an army of attackers charging the UFW Poplar Field Office.
The now late Elena Rojas, wife of Field Officer, and later another co-founder of the UFW, Al Rojas, couldn' t believe her eyes when she looked out the window.
“I couldn’t believe it. It looked like an army. They had everything you can think of in their hands. And they were charging,” she was quoted in a 1975 UFW newspaper, on display at the Larry Itliong Research Center. “They were screaming ‘Kill Rojas,’ ‘Down with the Union’ and ‘Kill the Mexicans.’ And the next thing I know, they were coming in through the windows, coming in through the doors and they’re throwing rocks and they’re shooting. I heard bullets. We didn’t know which way to go. We didn’t know what to do.”
Elena Rojas was seriously injured that day when a big rock hit her in the head, she said.
“I felt an explosion in my head. And all of a sudden I was all wet. I was all wet with blood. There was blood all over me,” she is quoted as saying.
Huerta’s voice trembled as she spoke to the large crowd at the ceremony recalling that fateful day.
“Al Rojas was held up in the building because we had all of these young people shooting, shooting bullets, at our office. And Al called me and said, ‘Hey, we’re under siege out here and we need some help. So we had to come down to help him,” Huerta said on Sunday in Poplar. “But it was really interesting, after that happened, when they were shooting bullets at the office and people were hunkered down trying to stay alive, when the police came, they said to these young white guys ‘Ok Billy, go home now. Ok Billy, go home now.’ There was no punishment. No arrests. That was a very, very, scary moment.”
The large crowd was silent as Huerta talked.
“So many of you are here today,” she said as she acknowledged the children of the then farm laborers. “And when we think of the violence that took place here, it is now a place of peace and giving.”
It's a local story, many say, that's being erased from the history books.
“Everyone stays hush about it but now folks are older and feel comfortable talking about it,” said Arturo Rodriguez, communications and organizing director of Central Valley Community Alliance which runs the Itliong Center on Thursday. “I find it interesting that they have left out the (Poplar) Filipino and Mexican story.”
Rodriguez referred to a book by local historian, the late Jeff Edwards, titled “Poplar.”
“One day I was talking to (the late) Jeff Edwards and Garry Maynord, and I went to Edwards Studio Photography and he had the book 'Poplar' there. I looked through it and the biggest story in there was the ‘Rabbit Run’ where Poplar would round up the rabbits, cage them and bludgeon them to death. I asked him where is the Poplar story about the (UFW) attacks? And he replied, ‘I’ve never heard of that.’”
But Rodriguez said he believes people are trying to hide a portion of history.
“That part is very obvious,” he said.
The story, however, will be heard, he said and mentioned it's also currently getting documented by UC Merced and UC Davis.
“My parents came here in 1985 so I (personally) missed it,” he said of the attack on the office.
“But this is why we are here now. The big part of the story is recognizing Larry Itliong,” Rodriguez said.
On Thursday, Rodriguez talked about the grand opening and celebration which also included the presentation of the inaugural Farmworker Empowerment Award presented by Andres Chavez to Israel Toledo, a Porterville/Poplar native who has been a farm worker all his life, and still does, yet can still be found every week, volunteering at the Center.
“We had an unofficial opening in the middle of the pandemic but it worked out,” Rodriguez said. “We knew people were needing services and we were one of the first to give the COVID vaccines; and we were able to continue to grow.”
In addition, the Center was there to help those affected by the rogue July 9 fire that destroyed a part of Poplar’s downtown district, including several businesses, homes and vehicles, and leaving several families without a home.
“This is how we are keeping the community vibrant. We want them to thrive economically and we will put everything we have to bring up the town and help the community grow and develop,” Rodriguez said.
The goal isn't just to say hearsay stories, Rodriguez said, but stories of the people, by the people who were there.
“We have captured a moment in time and it is not debatable,” Rodriguez said. “Our rich history of farm workers here was almost erased and we were able to save it. It all worked out and that is the beautiful part of it and made the event more sacred.”
Huerta said it best, Rodriguez said.
“She looked at us and at the center, and said it was beautiful,” Rodriguez said. “And, that she was leaving us young folks in charge of the movement.”
Earlier in the day, Huerta had a roll call, asking for Larry Itliong, and answering “Presente” — or present.
“So that we can really remember and honor this great man,” she explained to the crowd and then led the crowd to a shout of “Presente” during a second roll call, before shouting out “Que Viva Larry Itliong.”
The crowd also replied with a shout, “Que Viva!”
Itliong is best know as the labor leader of union members who began the Delano Grape Strike on September 8, 1965. They asked Chavez's United Farmworkers to join their picket lines.