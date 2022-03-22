Young Frankenstein is the 1974 comedy classic from legendary director Mel Brooks, co-written by Brooks and the film’s lead actor, Gene Wilder.
It tells the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Froderick Fronkensteen as some know him), the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, as he seeks to distance himself from the reputation of his family name. It doesn’t take long for Frederick to realize there's no escaping his destiny.
Young Frankenstein is a sequel to Frankenstein (1931), while also serving as a parody of and tribute to it. Several moments have direct parallels to that classic horror movie, with Brooks and Wilder showing a deep appreciation for the original. They show their love for what came before, and not simply poking fun at it.
The visual style of Young Frankenstein makes it feel like a carbon copy of Frankenstein (1931). This is due to the black and white cinematography, and the near-identical sets. In preparation for filming, Brooks met with Ken Strickfaden, one of the original set designers for the 1931 film. Strickfaden had kept the elaborate electrical machinery for the lab sequences from the production. Brooks made a deal to rent the equipment, and in exchange, he gave Strickfaden the screen credit he never received for the original movie.
While Young Frankenstein looks to the past, it also feels modern with its wry humor. There are numerous trademarks to the comedic stylings of this movie, and they include characters breaking the fourth wall by talking directly to the audience, and repeated use of double entendres adults will find hilarious and kids will completely miss.
Despite this, young viewers will find much to love about this movie. I know this because I first saw this movie as a kid. While the version I watched was on VHS, and had some scenes edited out by my father Mitchell Styles, the experience of watching the movie was one of pure joy. Part of the film’s brilliance is it doesn’t overdo the jokes. It allows the story room to breathe, and inserts humor at just the right moments, often when you least expect it.
The unexpected nature of the humor is often owed to the improvisational acting of the flawless cast. Led by a never-better Gene Wilder, the movie features an incredible ensemble of actors. Wilder’s dry wit, intensity, and commitment to the character, help to make his performance one of the greatest of all time. Cloris Leachman, who we lost this past January, steals almost every scene she’s in as Frau Blücher *insert horse whinny*.
The inimitable Marty Feldman was born to play Igor (Eyegore as some know him). His legendary “walk this way” line inspired the famous Aerosmith song. The other main actors include Terri Garr as Frederick’s lab assistant Inga, Madeline Kahn as his fiancée Elizabeth, Peter Boyle as The Creature, and Kenneth Mars as Inspector Kemp. Each of them delivers an iconic performance, and the one they were best known for.
One of the minor characters, the blind hermit, was played by a young Gene Hackman. Hackman was eager to try comedy, and since Gene Wilder was his frequent tennis partner, he requested a role in the film. Hackman volunteered to be in the movie for free, and received no pay for his performance.
Mel Brooks adapted his own movie into a Tony-award nominated musical stage-play in 2007.
