BY BOBBY STYLES
Wild Rose is a film about a woman pursuing her passion. The movie starts in Glasgow, Scotland with Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley), a 23-year-old working-class girl released from prison after serving time for narcotics possession. Her dream is to move to Nashville, Tenn., to become a country music singer. Her reality is she has two young children to take care of.
Wild Rose is a beautifully-told story about a person going after their dreams, while also dealing with the obstacles that stand in their way and the circumstances that hinder their advancement. It's a story about adjustments and compromises, and learning to do what’s best for not only yourself, but the people in your life most important to you. Rose-Lynn has expansive plans for her career, but she also has responsibilities as a mother and daughter, and much of this film deals with her struggling to reconcile those different aspects of her life.
Despite the somberness the film’s description might elicit, Wild Rose is actually a feel-good movie full of heart and passion. It's a film full of energy and excitement, with a satisfactory conclusion.
The character of Rose-Lynn is charismatic but chaotic. She's free-spirited and foul-mouthed. She's played by the incredible up-and-comer, Jessie Buckley. Buckley is a rising star, and her own success as an actress these last few years is similar to the “star is born” type story at play in this movie.
Jessie Buckley is an Irish actress and singer who was “discovered” on a BBC talent-show series called I’d Do Anything. Acting has always been her dream, and shortly before this BBC show, she had been turned down by two drama schools in the UK. Like her character in Wild Rose, her perseverance kept her going even as she faced defeat and disappointment.
While Wild Rose is an excellent piece of filmmaking in its own right, the film’s main appeal is the performance of Buckley. She's simply incredible as Rose-Lynn Harlan, and this performance earned her a BAFTA Award (British version of Oscars) nomination. Even though this film was only released three years ago, it has kick-started an already-impressive career for Buckley. Since Wild Rose, Buckley has gone on to give acclaimed performances in movies like Judy and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and in television series like Chernobyl and Fargo, Season 4.
Buckley’s expertise in Wild Rose is multi-faceted. She sings all the songs in the movie, proving she could have pursued a career as a professional singer if her acting career hadn’t taken off. Interestingly, many of the songs in Wild Rose were co-written by Academy Award winning Actress Mary Steenburgen. Following the release of the film, Buckley embarked on a UK tour, performing songs from this movie.
Luckily, Buckley doesn’t need to consider a backup career. Her acting is absolutely astonishing. Good actors are often skilled at maneuvering their expressions in a way that shows the audience what their character is thinking at any given moment. I can’t think of another actor in recent memory that does this as well as Jessie Buckley. She's one of the best young actors of her generation.
Wild Rose is an underseen gem. During several points in the story, other characters ask Rose-Lynn why she likes country music. Her response is always the same: “because it’s three chords and the truth.” Wild Rose confronts the sometimes uncomfortable truths life throws our way. These include human experiences such as the mixture of excitement and frustration in uncertain situations, and having diametrically-opposed desires in your life that are in conflict with one another. It's a remarkable and unique film. I can’t recommend it highly enough.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.