Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines [2021]
Directors: Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) & Jeff Rowe (Disenchantment)
Starring: Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Eric André (Eric André Show)
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Rating: PG
Runtime: 113 minutes
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is the newest film from Sony Pictures Animation. It is about a dysfunctional family embarking on a road trip to drop their daughter off at college. This premise sounds familiar at first, but the family (The Mitchells) soon find themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse (The Machines), and they just might be humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.
This animated film successfully combines different movie tropes including the “road trip” movie, the “post-apocalyptic” movie, and above all, the “dysfunctional family” movie. The Mitchell family is at the center of the story, and over the course of the film, the dynamics of their relationships evolve and deepen. They are a disconnected family that learns to reconnect. The film was almost titled “Connected”, and given the storyline, it makes sense.
The alternate title “Connected” could also refer to one of the central themes of the movie: humanity versus technology. Modern technology is undoubtedly remarkable, but it also has the capability of distancing people from those around them, even as they are “connected” to people from all around the World. The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a tongue-in-cheek critique of our over-reliance on technology, and it is a film that could only have been made in 2021.
This movie feels very much of the current moment, and relevant to our modern lives. At one point, the Wi-Fi is turned-off in a city, and the film comically shows the townspeople running amok as if it were the end of the world. While this is exaggerated, it is grounded in some sense of reality, especially in terms of our dependence on technology for our daily lives.
The cast of voice-actors is full of talented individuals. The central family unit consists of the mother and father (voiced by the hilarious Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride), their daughter Katie (the also hysterical Abbi Jacobson), and son Aaron (co-director Michael Rianda). Avant-garde comedian Eric André plays the head of the tech-company whose mistakes bring about the robot apocalypse. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman plays PAL, the leader of the robot rebellion. SNL Alumni Fred Armisen and current SNL cast member Beck Bennett play two of the robots that are experimenting with the idea of free will.
The film was produced by the immensely talented duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Still early in their career, these two have amassed an impressive filmography already. They directed Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and 21 Jump Street. They wrote and produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, for which they won an Oscar.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a movie about the love of film-making. The character of Katie Mitchell has a passion for making her own movies, and her desire is to go to film school to become a director. There are numerous references to other films throughout the movie, some more subtle than others. At times, Katie directly references Mad Max, Dawn of the Dead, and Ghostbusters. The character of PAL is a direct reference to HAL9000, the robot from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), the most famous movie about technology turning on humanity.
There are other, more subtle references to other movies in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Throughout the film, we see some of Katie’s homemade movies with titles that reference classic films including Dial B for Burger (Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder), Mochi: Fear Eats the Soul (Fassbinder’s Ali: Fear Eats the Soul), and Y Tu Papá Tambien (Cuarón’s Y Tu Mamá También). In her bedroom, Katie has a “Mt. Rushmore of Director Heroes”, and these include Greta Gerwig, Céline Sciamma, Lynne Ramsay and Hal Ashby.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a heartfelt movie about a family disconnecting and then reconnecting. It is an inclusive film with a subtle LGBTQ storyline. All the characters are well-rounded with realistic qualities that are also eccentric enough to make the movie entertaining. The film is fast-paced and full of stimulating visuals. I recommend it for the whole family. After viewing it, you might turn to your loved ones and quote the movie by saying “you are my people”.