The Green Knight is a surreal and epic fantasy adventure based on the medieval Arthurian story “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” and it's the best film of 2021 so far.
The film tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s nephew, embarking on a dangerous quest to confront the titular Green Knight; an enormous, viridescent creature that appears to be a plant/human hybrid. Along his journey to challenge the knight, Gawain faces multiple obstacles including ghosts and thieves, proving his worth to his family and the kingdom at large. The movie was directed by David Lowery, a young filmmaker who has already made his mark with other excellent films such as A Ghost Story and The Old Man & The Gun.
The Green Knight serves as an enchanting meditation on the search for meaning and direction in life. Sir Gawain is on a journey of self discovery in the movie but his adventure can be seen as a metaphor for the joys and struggles ta person experiences in the entirety of their life. Lowery tells this story with a spectacular and meticulous attention to detail, in the process creating one of this century’s great works of cinematic art.
The imagery is so unique and the cinematography is so impressive, several shots will be seared into the memory of the viewer long after watching the movie. Many of these shots are so beautiful, they could be paintings in an art gallery. The use of color is deliberate and perfectly applied. The architecture and natural landscapes are magnificent and memorable as well.
The movie revels in its visual splendor, and is an absolute feast for the senses. The score is notable as well, with its hypnotic and unsettling insistency being reminiscent of films like The Shining and There Will Be Blood. Lowery is confident in his use of sound, and sometimes removes it completely. The absence of the score allows tense scenes to play out in complete silence, enhancing their unnerving qualities.
The Green Knight manages to honor a classic tale while also offering a fresh take that dissects the source material in unexpected ways. It subverts expectations by existing as more of a mood piece than an action film. It's a Fantasy film with a capital F, leaning into the magical elements hinted at in the original story. The film has a dreamlike feeling and features supernatural elements throughout.
Without spoiling the ending, the film absolutely sticks the landing. The final sequence is one of the movie’s best and concludes an unpredictable movie in an exciting way. It doesn’t offer conclusive answers, but allows the audience to interpret for themselves. The film isn't one that holds its audience’s hand and guides them on how to feel or think about a given scene. Every viewer will have a drastically different experience.
The themes present in the film are multitudinous. It's a movie about the acceptance of death as a fact of life. It's also a movie about the opposition between humanity and nature, with the Green Knight representing nature itself. Death is a natural truth, and the Knight is death incarnate.
The acting in the film is top notch. Dev Patel, who most audiences will know from Oscar-nominated movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, is absolutely incredible and delivers the best performance of his career so far. The supporting cast is equally impressive, including Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Ralph Ineson, and Barry Keoghan. The latter is barely in the movie, but steals the scene he's in with his charismatic nature and chaotic-good energy.
The Green Knight is art at the highest level. Like many of the great cinematic achievements before it, this movie combines multiple art forms to create an utterly unique tapestry of visual delights. It's an atmospheric and thought-provoking odyssey through a legendary tale. The original story was written in the 1300’s and yet the movie feels vibrant, fresh, and original. It converges the past and the present into a film of ceaseless originality.
Robert Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.