Film: The Fabelmans [2022]
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch
How to Watch: In theaters
Runtime: 151 minutes
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13
Awards: Academy Award Nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress (Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Hirsch), Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Production Design
The Fabelmans is the newest movie from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and it’s his most personal film to date. It tells the story of Sammy Fabelman, a young man growing up in post-WWII era Arizona and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. Sammy soon discovers that film has the power to reveal important truths in his own life. This movie is a semi-autobiographical story about Spielberg’s own adolescence and first few years as a film director. Spielberg began working on this screenplay over twenty years ago. He had reservations about telling his family’s story due to its personal nature, and the potential it would have to hurt his parents. This movie is dedicated to the memories of his mother Leah Adler and his father Arnold Spielberg, who passed away in 2017 and 2020, respectively.
The Fabelmans is the origin story of one of cinema’s greatest artists. It is personal and specific, but it also speaks to universals truths about the human experience. Like all great movies, it is more than one thing though. It is also an artifact of Steven Spielberg’s mourning, as he emotionally processes the loss of his parents. Spielberg himself has referred to it as a “40 million dollar” therapy session. The Fabelmans is also a movie about the power of the movies. It is a love letter to the art form itself, and a declaration of what it means to Spielberg personally and professionally. It depicts film as being infused with his own being; his life indecipherable from his obsession with movie making, and vice-versa.
This is a movie that also acknowledges that film has the ability to manipulate time, space, and emotional responses. Spielberg depicts how this manipulation was used to discover a life-altering moment for himself and his family. Film has the capability of revealing the truth of a situation that might otherwise be obscured, and this movie explores that fascinating aspect. The best scene in the film is when Sammy has a revelation about one of his parents, as they are revealed to be keeping a major secret from the rest of the family. His discovery is made through the manipulation of a film reel. The camera swings around Sammy as he has his realization. He is horrified to learn about his mother, while also fascinated by the power of cinema. Spielberg has always been a director that used the camera to examine the human soul, and it all started with an examination of the two souls that raised him.
Without revealing plot details, Sammy’s simple but revelatory moment comes when he realizes that his parents are people too. Like him, they make mistakes and succumb to their emotional responses. This movie seeks to humanize Spielberg’s parents by depicting them as complicated individuals with hopes, dreams, and faults. Their identity extended beyond their role as parent, and this film seeks to acknowledge and explore that concept. Spielberg sees his parents as well-rounded human beings with flaws of their own, but tells their story with genuine love and compassion.
This movie is a lovingly painted portrait of Steven Spielberg’s family. He says that he comes from a family of artists and scientists, and this is apparent from the opening scene. As he is preparing to go see a movie in a theater for the first time, his parents bend down to explain what he is about to see. His father provides a scientific explanation of the film projector, and his mother gives a creative explanation of the power of movies. These two individuals made Spielberg who he is today, and this film seeks to acknowledge that while also humanizing these important figures in his life. The results are sincere, elaborate, and bittersweet. Spielberg has never been more vulnerable than he is with this movie, opening up about himself and the people who helped make him who he is.
The performances in The Fabelmans are some of the best that Spielberg has ever directed. Gabriel LaBelle is fantastic as Sammy Fabelman, and he has a bright future ahead of him. Seth Rogen shows his range as an actor, here stepping out of his usual roles to portray a complex character with genuine depth. Judd Hirsch deservedly earns his Oscar nomination as the grandfather character, and though it would have been nice to see more of him in the film, his short stretch in the movie is one of the highlights. Paul Dano once again proves himself to be one of the best actors working today, here playing Burt Fabelman, the father of the family. Dano is particularly skilled at portraying melancholy and repression, and he does so again with this role.
As talented as the entire cast may be, this movie belongs to Michelle Williams, the actor that plays Sammy’s mother, Mitzi Fabelman. This movie marks Williams’ fifth Academy Award nomination, and her performance here is one of her most complicated and sympathetic. Spielberg himself says that Williams eerily captures his mother perfectly, encapsulating the paradoxical aspects of her, such as being both quiet and bold. Michelle Williams imbues the character of Mitzi Fabelman with nuances and subtleties that only a veteran actor could do. She is operating in peak form, and delivers what might be the best performance so far in her career.
Mitzi Fabelman is a pianist, and this film’s score brilliantly finds itself integrating with her piano playing in various scenes. The score was written by legendary composer and longtime Spielberg collaborator, John Williams. Williams is planning to retire soon, and this year’s Oscar nomination could end up being his last. The Fabelmans marks the 29th collaboration between John Williams and Steven Spielberg, and the 50th anniversary of their first film together. Their creative partnership is one of the most acclaimed in the history of the motion picture.
The Fabelmans is a nostalgia-laced tribute to film and its ability to change one’s life and perception of reality. It is a movie that shows how the cinematic art form connected every important moment in Steven Spielberg’s life. It depicts the pure joy of making movies with your friends, and encourages viewers to do the same. This movie is a complex self-portrait of one of cinema’s great storytellers. Like the discovery that his parents are human beings too, this film also reveals Spielberg to be imperfect. The final shot in the movie brilliantly reinforces this idea, and solidifies The Fabelmans as one of Spielberg’s best movies.