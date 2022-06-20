Note: This review is in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This review is also part of our legacy series. Orlando celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Orlando is Sally Potter’s 1992 film, based on the novel by Virginia Woolf. Spanning from the late 1500’s to the modern era, this movie follows the titular character Orlando as they spend several lifetimes searching for love and meaning in life. Cheeky in tone, Orlando precedes and lays the foundation for similar off-kilter periods pieces like The Favourite and The Great. Featuring multiple centuries and gender identities, Orlando is a subtly progressive slice of filmmaking from the tail end of the 20th century.
Orlando is a film that questions, challenges, and loosens gender preconceptions and conventions. Tilda Swinton is incredible as the title character, with her unique appearance perfectly encapsulating the androgyny at the heart of the character. This performance was one of her earliest ones, and helped to establish Swinton as one of the greatest actors to ever live.
Potter specifically selected Swinton for this role after seeing her in a play called Man to Man, and was particularly impressed with the “profound subtlety about the way she took on male body language and handled maleness and femaleness”. Potter was able to realize early on what we all know now: Tilda Swinton can literally deliver any performance perfectly. She also played male and female characters in Luca Guadagnino’s underrated 2018 remake of Suspiria.
Orlando is a film that feels alive and lived-in, and that can be attributed to the time that went into it during the pre-production phase. Swinton and Potter worked closely on the story and character for over five years before filming even began.
One unique aspect of the film is that the character of Orlando consistently breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the audience. This decision was made during a photo shoot in preparation for the film. Swinton was trying on various costumes and when she would look directly into the camera lens, Potter found it to be both engaging and disarming, and decided to include them into the movie. This narrative device was also intended as a parallel to the way Virginia Woolf would directly address her readers in the source novel.
Inspired by one of her lovers, Vita Sackville-West, Virginia Woolf wrote this novel as a protest against sex, class, and gender restraints. The film and novel expertly emphasize the importance of who you are and not who you were. People change in minor and major ways, and Orlando’s transition from man to woman is relevant for our modern era. Transgender and non-binary people have always existed in our society. We are only just now starting to understand them, and art like Orlando helps to achieve that goal.
Orlando is a hidden gem of 90’s cinema. It is filled with visual delights, and features beautiful locations and costumes. Several shots look like they could be paintings, and Sally Potter’s direction tells the story in subtle and graceful ways. Potter made a movie that closely examines human existence and questions what it means to be alive. She makes one ponder how their life might be different if they were born in a different time period, or with a different sex or gender. While we may never know, the empathetic storytelling of films like Orlando helps us to ponder the question and, as a result, gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of those different from ourselves.