The Big Lebowski is the 1998 crime-comedy film from Joel and Ethan Coen (also known as The Coen Brothers). It's a cult-classic movie that's highly-quotable, totally bonkers, and completely unforgettable. It tells the story of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, an unemployed bowling enthusiast that gets mistaken for a millionaire with his same name. Two henchmen break into the wrong house, urinating on the rug of the “deadbeat Lebowski” as punishment for the unpaid debt owed by the wealthy Lebowski. This case of mistaken identity kicks off a story with so many twists, it wraps itself in a knot multiple times.
The Dude (Jeff Bridges) is an easygoing man who loves nothing more than bowling with his two friends, Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi). When his rug, which he believes “really tied the room together,” is stolen, it sets him off on a series of encounters and dead ends. The Dude is an unlikely amateur detective, but he becomes intertwined in an intricate, convoluted plot featuring a missing girl, nihilists, and a multitude of White Russians.
The Big Lebowski borrows from and satirizes classic Noir and detective stories like the works of Raymond Chandler. It draws particular influence from movies with complicated plots like The Long Goodbye. Like that film, The Big Lebowski features a protagonist who's in over his head, and just as confused as the audience. As one question is answered, three new questions become apparent.
The writing for this film is whip-smart, featuring idiosyncratic dialogue and eccentric characters. Bridges, Goodman, and Buscemi are hilarious, particularly when they're doing scenes together. The Coen Brothers wrote the screenplay with these three actors in-mind for the roles. Bridges plays The Dude to perfection, so much so it seems the character isn't that different from the actor’s true self. Goodman arguably steals the show as Walter, a Vietnam War veteran with anger-management issues. The Big Lebowski is Goodman’s personal favorite film in which he appears, and it’s no wonder, as it’s his most iconic performance. While hilarious, Goodman also exhibits deep pain in a character who clearly has unresolved PTSD issues left over from the war. He's like a powder-keg set to explode at any moment, and Goodman plays this role to perfection.
The minor characters in the movie are memorable, even though they're on-screen for mere minutes. Sam Elliott plays The Stranger, a perfectly-cast cowboy-narrator who randomly drifts in and out of the story. Philip Seymour Hoffman plays the assistant to the rich Lebowski, and truly exhibits awkwardness like no one else could. John Turturro plays a rival bowler with a controversial history, and his gyrations and colorful use of language makes his brief performance completely unforgettable. Julianne Moore plays Maude Lebowski, an avant-garde artist and daughter of the rich Lebowski. Her performance is one of her strangest, but fits perfectly in such an unusual film.
The Big Lebowski has developed a cult following over the years, with fans becoming so obsessed they started an annual festival known as Lebowski Fest. It began in Louisville, Ky., in 2002, and has since expanded to several other cities. This festival features bowling, trivia contests, and multiple people in costumes. Various actors and crew members from The Big Lebowski often show up to these festivals, having fully embraced the obsessive nature with which fans treat the movie.
Some fans have taken the film one step further, and developed a religion called Dudeism, which aims to spread the philosophy of The Dude. Since its inception in 2005, Dudeism has ordained more than 220,000 “Dudeist Priests” all over the world.
The Big Lebowski is unlike any other movie. It's about a laid-back marijuana-enthusiast unraveling a mystery without much hope for any answers. It features a plot that becomes more complex as it goes on, with almost none of it having any consequence in the end. It may not be for everyone, but to quote the dude, “that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”
