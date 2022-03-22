BY BOBBY STYLES
Rear Window is the 1954 mystery thriller directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock. It's about a wheelchair-bound photographer, L.B. Jeffries (James Stewart), who spies on his neighbors from his apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.
This film is a bonafide classic. Hitchcock exerts his full arsenal of skills as a filmmaker, stacking elements of suspense on top of one another until it seems like everything might topple over. Hitchcock utilizes an innovative narrative technique that keeps the audience’s interest, all the more impressive for taking place in a single location.
Rear Window makes the argument watching movies is a form of voyeurism, and the character of Jeffries is a stand-in for the audience. Like Jeffries, we're spying on the lives of people we don’t know. We're complicit in his behavior, and just as curious as he is. Jeffries might be called a “Peeping Tom,” as might we as cinematic spectators.
Hitchcock’s genius is evident as he draws an intentional correlation between audience and character to condemn the invasiveness and immoral aspect of voyeurism while simultaneously acknowledging its allure. Human beings are naturally curious, and when we don’t have all the information about a certain situation, it’s common for us to fill in the gaps with speculation and hypotheticals.
Apart from being an excellently-crafted thriller, Rear Window is also a reflection on the deception of appearances. Midway through the movie, Jeffries’ nurse Stella (Thelma Ritter), says “what people ought to do is get outside their own house and look in for a change.” Jeffries repeatedly makes assumptions about his neighbors without having all the information. Sometimes he’s right and sometimes he’s wrong.
If the situation was reversed and his neighbors peered in on him, one wonders what assumptions they might make about Jeffries. On the surface, they wouldn’t be able to witness his fear of marriage. His internal struggle, as with all people, isn't readily apparent to an outside observer, and judging a situation from a distance is limiting and often inaccurate.
Rear Window exists as a great film in its own right, but also a metaphor for the entire film-watching experience. When we watch movies, we're staring at a rectangular screen as we witness the lives of people we don’t know. Jeffries does the same as he stares at strangers out of his rectangular window, not-coincidentally shaped like a movie screen. Jeffries is wheelchair-bound, and thus remains seated during all of his people-watching, just as an audience usually is while watching a film.
This entire movie was filmed at Paramount Studios on an enormous indoor set meant to replicate a Greenwich Village courtyard in New York City. Set designers Hal Pereira and Joseph MacMillan Johnson worked for six weeks constructing the meticulously detailed set. One of the most complicated aspects of the set was a large-scale drainage system, created to accommodate the rain sequence in the movie.
The massive set allowed the movie to be filmed more like a play than a film. The neighbor characters were often improvising their actions, and they never knew when they were going to be the ones on-camera. Interestingly, each actor in the apartment complex wore an earpiece which would allow them to receive specific instructions from Hitchcock. If he needed them to do a specific action, he would simply communicate it through the earpiece so filming could continue uninterrupted as he gave direction.
Rear Window is many things. It's a well-made suspense thriller. It's an indictment and celebration of voyeurism. It's a meta-commentary about the film-watching experience, and a movie about watching movies. It's one of the greatest films ever made, and a classic that endures over time.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.