Cinema Styles: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” Burns With a Fiery Passion
Film: Portrait of a Lady on Fire [2019]
Director: Céline Sciamma
Starring: Noémie Merlant & Adéle Haenel
Streaming Platform: Hulu
Rating: R
Runtime: 122 minutes
Genre: Drama, Romance
Note: This is entry 1 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a modern masterpiece. Directed by the great Céline Sciamma, this 2019 film is about two women falling in love on an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the Eighteenth Century.
The story begins with Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter, being hired to paint a wedding portrait of a reluctant bride named Héloïse (Adéle Haenel). Héloïse was training to become a nun, but was called back from the convent after the suicide of her older sister. Héloïse is forced to take her sister’s place, and become betrothed to a man she has never met.
Besides being a flawless film in every technical aspect, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is also an important piece of feminist filmmaking. The history of film is one often dominated by male voices, and the idea of the “male gaze”. Only in the last few decades have women been allowed similar opportunities to men in the film industry. This movie focuses on the “female gaze”, not only in terms of the director’s point-of-view, but also in regards to the main characters.
One of the central themes of this movie is the idea of looking. Marianne must stare intently at Héloïse to complete the job she was hired to do, but in doing so, she falls in love with the subject of her painting. This film focuses on the concepts of the “observer” and the “observed”, and at different points in the movie, the two women switch those roles. Marianne and Héloïse begin falling in love through their glances at one another. These simple facial gestures are the beginning of their love as it expands into something powerful.
As they spend more time together, the love between Héloïse and Marianne grows stronger. The title of the film does indeed refer to a painting of Héloïse with part of her dress inflamed, but it also speaks metaphorically to the fire burning within both women. This is a movie about female desire and passion, and it portrays this concept beautifully.
Like the paintings that Marianne is creating, every shot in Portrait of a Lady on Fire could be paused, framed, and placed in a museum. The movie is filmed in a way that invokes paintings of the era, and gives the viewer the impression of a painting in motion. Some of the shots have a surreal quality, with the faces and bodies of the two women sometimes appearing to be merged into one singular person. This merging of identities is a visual indication of their coming together and romantic union.
The merged bodies are also a reference to Sciamma’s vision of a love story based on equality. She did not want to tell a story of a relationship in which there was a power struggle or hierarchical imbalance.
Sciamma worked closely with the lead actors, both of whom give incredible performances and breathe life into these characters. Merlant is fantastic as Marianne, who seems to be a stand-in for the director herself, both women making art that is female-focused. Haenel is notable as Héloïse, and she has actually appeared in three other movies made by Sciamma. Interestingly, Sciamma and Haenel are ex-lovers, and they amicably split-up prior to the making of this movie.
Céline Sciamma is an incredibly talented director. She makes choices that are utterly unique to her style of filmmaking. For example, she chose not to include a score in this movie. She wanted the rhythm and music to arrive elsewhere in the film, notably in the movements of the bodies and the camera.
Sciamma gave the film world a gift when she made this movie. It’s a dedication to women everywhere, and a fierce validation of their wants and needs. She made a beautiful tribute to the connection between art and love, and she did so while taking a solid swing at toppling the patriarchy.