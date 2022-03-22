Note: This is entry 4 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Paris is Burning is a groundbreaking documentary about the ball culture of 1980’s New York City, and the African-American, Latinx, gay, and transgender communities involved in it. This intimate film offers a glimpse into the lives of people from several marginalized groups. The title comes from the name of an annual ball hosted by artist Paris Dupree.
This documentary shows the highs and lows of the individuals it's focusing on. The high points are depicted through the balls, in which rival fashion “houses” participate in competitive but joyous contests. These balls are more than just a fun Friday night. They're celebrations of life, and of survival in a world filled with widespread racism, poverty, homophobia, and transphobia.
The film features several intimate interviews, and these honest accounts offer a glimpse into the history, present life, and future goals of people living in a world that doesn’t entirely accept them. The documentary subjects share their struggles, hopes, and dreams. They also educate the audience about some of the unique vocabulary used in their subculture.
Words like house, mother, shade, reading, and legendary take on new meaning in the context of this community. The houses in particular act as surrogate families for the younger individuals, many of whom have been rejected by their biological families because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Paris is Burning is all about finding your chosen family, and the people who embrace and celebrate your authentic self. It's a celebration of community. This documentary is full of life and overflowing with joy. It celebrates freedom of movement, and overcoming life’s challenges with resilience.
The joy displayed in the film is defiant, particularly in the face of people who want to deny them their humanity. Despite harassment and other hardships, this documentary finds its subjects remaining active and full of excitement. The culture depicted in the movie is flourishing, and the filmmakers allow the community members to speak for themselves, oftentimes nonverbally in the form of elaborate dance sequences.
One can't talk about Paris is Burning without also mentioning the influence it has had. In its wake, there began a rise in LGBTQ balls around the world, especially in Paris, London, Tokyo, and Cape Town. Most notable though has been the Emmy Award-winning television series Pose. It features a fictionalized version of the same New York ball scene seen in the documentary.
Pose is an incredible show, and works as a companion piece to this documentary. The show is scripted, and features fantastic acting and writing. It just ended its third and final season. Jennie Livingston, director of Paris is Burning, serves as a producer. Most notably, Pose features the largest cast of trans actresses and writers of any scripted series in history. They assembled an incredibly talented cast and crew to tell the stories of often marginalized individuals.
This documentary was recently restored by the UCLA Film & Television archive. In 2016, Paris is Burning was selected for entry into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."
The director, Jennie Livingston, came out as a lesbian feminist in the early 80s, and started out as a photographer. When talking about Paris is Burning, she said “this is a film that is important for anyone to see, whether they're gay or not. It's about survival. It's about people who have a lot of prejudices against them and who have learned to survive with wit, dignity and energy.”
Paris is Burning certainly provides an inspirational story of vibrant resistance and survival in the face of adversity. It makes a commanding proclamation queer and trans lives do indeed matter, now and always.
