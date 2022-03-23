Cinema Styles: Pans Labyrinth fuses fantasy with reality
BY BOBBY STYLES
Pan’s Labyrinth is the 2006 film from Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro. This visionary filmmaker tells the story of an imaginative young girl growing up in the fascist aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia is sent to live with her pregnant mother and her new stepfather, a merciless captain of the Spanish army. Each night she's visited by magical creatures that lead her to a mysterious labyrinth that exists in a parallel universe. She's told she's a princess in this supernatural reality, but she must complete three gruesome tasks to maintain her royalty status and become reunited with her real father, the king.
This film is unlike anything else. Weaving together dissimilar qualities, it's a brutal but beautiful anti-fairytale that's both terrifying and tender. It flawlessly mixes the harsh realities of war with the endless creativity of a fantasy world. The film never reveals how much of Ofelia’s experiences are imagined or real. Either way, it shows a girl escaping into fantasy to avoid the brutality of the reality all around her.
If this story sounds familiar, it comes from a long line of timeless tales featuring a female protagonist entering an otherworldly reality featuring unusual creatures. Ofelia’s peers include Alice in Wonderland, Dorothy in Oz, and Lucy in Narnia. The latter has another parallel in that both Lucy and Ofelia are introduced to their fantasy worlds by a faun, though each differs greatly in appearance. Ofelia’s faun is more frightening, and brought to life by frequent Del Toro collaborator Doug Jones.
Guillermo del Toro is famous for his creative creature designs, and this film is a major reason why. The faun in particular was inspired by a recurring lucid dream the director had as a child. For several months, every night at midnight, he would see a faun like the one in the movie step out from behind a grandfather clock. It was frightening but benevolent, and he incorporated these attributes into his creation. One of the more ominous creatures in the film is The Pale Man. Also embodied by the great Doug Jones, this character has disturbed many audiences, mostly thanks to its eyes being located on the center of its palms rather than anywhere on its head.
Pan’s Labyrinth is a dark film about the clash between fantasy and reality, and the dangers of going too far deep into one of those realms. It's a movie that shows the endless potential of imagination, while also acknowledging it’s disturbing ability to overtake reality. Ofelia oscillates between the two worlds, torn between a barbaric reality and a horrific fantasy.
Pan’s Labyrinth isn't a film for children but it's a film about how a child can process a traumatic existence. The fantasy and reality elements are both horrific in this story. Advertising for the film in Spain had to feature a large disclaimer dissuading parents from bringing their children because several parents brought their kids to the first few screenings, thinking this was a family-friendly film. This is a fairytale for adults, and one filled with complex ideas about loss, freedom, and revolution.
This is a movie about courageous disobedience. Ofelia becomes friends with some resistance fighters, a few of whom are spies intent on taking down her stepfather and his battalion. This film shows some of the bravest actions often go unnoticed, with great change subtly occurring in the hidden corners of a revolution.
This is also a movie about choosing your own destiny. The people oppressed by the fascist government aren't portrayed as victims. They stand up and fight for their freedom, maintaining control over their own futures. Similarly, Ofelia finds herself asserting authority over her life after having so much of it feel out of control. During several of the fantasy sequences, she uses chalk to create outlines that magically turn into doorways. She's creating her own path forward and forging the destiny she wishes for herself.
Pan’s Labyrinth won Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Art Direction, and Makeup. This comes as no surprise as the visual aesthetic of the film is simply incredible, and one of the most memorable aspects of the movie. The film uses color to great effect, especially with blue, green, and orange. The intricacies of the art direction make it clear why this film won that award. One particular example is the captain’s room. It was made to look like the inside of his father's watch, which Guillermo del Toro says represents his troubled mind.
Pan’s Labyrinth is one of the greatest works of art of the 21st Century. It’s the finest film example of Magical Realism, a genre of literature made famous by authors like Gabriel García Márquez and Isabel Allende. It’s a film that mixes war, melodrama, and fairytale into a unique concoction. It fuses fantasy with history, integrating the painfully real with the darkest side of the human imagination. It blurs the line between the inner and outer experience of reality, and solidifies Guillermo del Toro as one of our greatest living artists.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.