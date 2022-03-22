Cinema Styles: “Nomadland” wanders, finds itself
Note: This is entry 4 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of Women’s History Month.
Nomadland is the newest film from talented director Chloé Zhao. It tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), a widow forced into a nomadic lifestyle after the death of her husband and loss of her job. The film is set approximately 10 years ago, during the aftermath of The Great Recession. Fern lives out of her van, and meets a wide array of other nomads in her journey across the country, constantly seeking seasonal work.
The majority of the actors are non-professional, many of them real-life nomads essentially playing themselves. Some were forced into the transient lifestyle due to their circumstances, and others chose it deliberately. The movie has a feeling of being a hybrid between fiction and non-fiction, and is based on a 2017 nonfiction book by Jessica Bruder titled“Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century”.
McDormand is stellar as always. Film viewers may remember her from her Oscar-winning performances in Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDormand showed her commitment in Nomadland by actually sleeping in her character's van, and decorating it with her own personal items from home. She makes the character feel real and lived-in. She also actually worked many of the seasonal jobs in the story to provide more reality.
This movie doesn't judge or pity the nomads, but rather celebrates and takes pride in their unconventional lifestyle. It romanticizes the culture of being on the road, and telling stories to strangers you'll never see again. It glorifies the perseverance of these people as they rebound from often unimaginable hardships. The nomads find solace in each other, as well as the natural world around them.
Nomadland asks the viewer to question their own concepts of “home.”Can it only reside in a building? In one scene in the movie, Fern defends her living situation by saying she's “houseless, not homeless.” This film dares viewers to expand their idea of what constitutes a home and how that can be different for each individual person.
Zhao is one of the most talented directors working today. Her previous films The Rider and Songs My Brother Taught Me have won multiple awards, but Nomadland is her big break. All of her movies feature the use of non-professional actors and expertly blend fiction storytelling with non-fiction elements. She likes to create characters that listen more than talk, and this reflects her own personality, curious about other people and the world around her.
Zhao wrote, directed, and edited Nomadland. This is her first of two movies being released this year. The second one will be Marvel Studios' new film The Eternals, scheduled for a release date of November 21.
Last week, Nomadland earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress (McDormand), and Best Cinematography (Joshua James Richards — Zhao's partner and also the film's (production designer). Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director, and this is also the first year two women are nominated in the category; the other being Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
Zhao is also one of the only directors to also receive a nomination for editing their own movie. Nomadland's previous awards include the Golden Globe for Best Picture and Best Director, as well as the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Nomadland is the perfect movie for this moment in time. It's a pilgrimage through loss, grief, and healing. In a year that has seen people lose so much, we as a society have much to grieve. Like the characters in the movie, we have lost loved ones, jobs, and time itself. The vast expanse of the landscape and constant movement of the characters contrasts the stagnant repetition we've all been experiencing during the quarantine and provides the hope and framework we all need for moving forward with our lives.
Nomadland is a profound elegy for everything that one can lose in a lifetime, but as they say in the movie, there are no goodbye's. Just“see you down the road.”
Nomadland can currently be streamed on Hulu.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.