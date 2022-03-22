Note: This is entry 5 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Moonlight is the Oscar-winning film from Barry Jenkins about a young African-American man named Chiron grappling with his identity and sexuality, while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood. The movie is divided into three sections, each focusing on various stages of Chiron’s life. The film is based on the unproduced play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Moonlight is a brilliantly crafted film. It doesn’t try to tell Chiron’s life story from beginning to end, but rather boils it down to a series of important, emotionally-charged moments, many of them half-remembered and soaked in melancholy. Like the protagonist in the story, all our lives are an accumulation of specific moments strung together.
Moonlight is a deeply empathetic film that invites the audience to experience the story along with the characters. It's a story of heartache, struggle, and self-love. It finds beauty in terrible situations, and hope within heartbreak. It's a movie that challenges its audience in the best possible way. While the plot and dialogue is sparse, the film has a poetic nature unlike anything made before. Moonlight revels in stillness, silence, and words unspoken. In the movie, as in life, it’s often the unsaid words that say more than the dialogue itself.
This is a movie that's filled with compassion, and it was designed for anyone that has ever felt like they didn’t belong. The film questions what it means to be masculine, and highlights the unfortunate truth some people choose masculinity over a desire to be loved.
Moonlight has the feeling of a poem manifested as a movie. The film manipulates light and color to create an atmosphere of empathy. Blue in particular is used frequently. The most prominent use is during scenes set in the moonlight. In each one, Chiron is experiencing some of his most vulnerable moments, all of which involve water in some capacity.
Water is important to the story and themes of Moonlight. Water is often seen as healing and depicted as having a transformational quality, and it plays a pivotal role in Chiron’s life. The film’s style mimics the motion of water itself, with the camera often slowly moving during the scenes. With the camera rarely stopping, it has the feeling of constant-motion often associated with water.
Moonlight is a masterpiece of tone, and much of that is thanks to the cinematography and score. The music is haunting and often mirrors Chiron’s emotions. The camera is often placed directly in front of a character so they’re looking directly into the lens. It feels like they're staring directly into the soul of the audience.
Moonlight features a plethora of talented actors, especially Mahershala Ali and Naomi Harri, who play Chiron’s father figure Juan and biological mother Paula, respectively. Ali won an Oscar for his sensitive portrayal, making him the first person of Muslim faith to win an acting Oscar. The character is complicated, as he acts as Chiron’s protector while also being the supplier for his mother’s drug addiction. Harris is absolutely incredible, as she shows the heartbreaking descent drugs can cause in a person.
Barry Jenkins is a master of tone and mood, and one of the greatest living directors. He wanted to direct this film because he too grew up in Miami with a drug-addicted mother. Dark things also happened to him, and he wanted to contrast that with the natural beauty of the environment there. He described his childhood as “a beautiful struggle.”.
Moonlight is the first LGBTQ movie, and the first featuring an all black cast, to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It also has the lowest budget of any winner in history. The movie is unlike any other made before or since. It's a tapestry of lyrical moments, and a tragic tone poem about a boy struggling to find himself. It isn’t a movie you simply watch. It's one you experience, and feel on a deep level.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.