Magnolia is the 1999 kaleidoscopic epic from Paul Thomas Anderson. It features several interconnected storylines, with characters searching for love, forgiveness, and healing. The story takes place over the course of 24 hours, with everything occurring on the same road in the San Fernando Valley: Magnolia Boulevard. It's a masterpiece and a dramatic mosaic of the connectivity between all people.
While the film takes place in a relatively confined space, it still feels sprawling, particularly in its breadth of emotional range and amount of characters. With so many individuals seeming to have primary storylines, this is truly an ensemble film. There's no “main character.” As in real life, everyone is equally worthy of having their story told. The actors portraying these characters are simply phenomenal.
Tom Cruise has never been better. He first presents an objectively despicable character, and then slowly peels back the layers of a person with deep and real pain. Cruise arguably steals the show in this movie. That's saying something, as the other actors give some of the best performances of their careers.
The rest of the incredible cast includes Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Philip Baker Hall, and Melora Walters. One constant across all their performances is a raw vulnerability that allows the audience to see their characters during their least guarded moments. The moments sometimes seem too intimate for another person to witness.
Besides physical proximity, the characters in Magnolia have something else in common. All of them have deep-rooted trauma, and the film is focused on their ability (or lack thereof) to deal with it. This shared suffering between the characters unites them as human beings, and creates a parallel between seemingly disparate people.
The pain endured by the characters stems from their prior experiences. Magnolia is concerned with the idea of the past, and how a person moves on from traumatic situations. This idea is solidified through a quote that's repeated numerous times in the movie: “we may be through with the past, but the past is not through with us.”
While making Magnolia, Anderson was dating songwriter Fiona Apple. Deeply felt emotion and trauma is integral to her music, and her influence can be felt all through this movie. As an “easter egg” in the film, at least one painting of a Magnolia flower is included in every location, all of which were painted by Apple.
Plot details will be kept purposefully vague here because much of the film’s enjoyment stems from watching it all unfold. It’s a story that features heartbreak, romance, crime, punishment, coincidences, and characters approaching death. It's about the consequences of one’s actions, and the often far-reaching effects they can have on a person, particularly children.
Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the best living filmmakers, and he made this movie at the age of 29. His first inspiration for the story came from lyrics to songs by Aimee Mann. To reflect this, Anderson selected several of her songs to be used throughout the movie, including one particularly memorable scene featuring every character in the story.
As Anderson began writing the story, he intended to make a simple movie about a single character: Claudia Wilson (played by Melora Walters). As he continued the script, he kept adding characters and making more connections until it became a sprawling epic. He added the “dying father” storyline as a means of dealing with his own grief of having lost his father recently.
The first image Anderson envisioned was ironically the last shot of the movie. It's a moment of hope in a film overflowing with suffering. It ends on a high note after so many ups and downs. Some have even described this film’s structure as being similar to The Beatles song “A Day in the Life.” They both build up, piece by piece, only to drop back down and build back up. This roller coaster ride of a film is unlike any other. It’s an unforgettable masterpiece.
Robert Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.