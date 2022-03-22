Luca tells the story of a young boy experiencing a summer on the Italian Riviera with his newfound best friend, Alberto. The two boys go on adventures throughout the seaside town of Portorosso, but their enjoyment is constantly threatened by their secret: they're both sea creatures that have the ability to take human form.
Luca focuses on the sense of wonder, imagination, and adventure oft-associated with childhood experiences. It’s one of the most light-hearted films in the Pixar filmography, and also one of the most enjoyable. Luca is a film filled with pure joy, with an emphasis on the importance of seeking the experiences in life that provide maximum exultation.
Luca is a celebration of friendship, and the strong bonds that can develop between young people. It highlights the importance of the friends we encounter during the formative years of finding ourselves. These vital friendships help form who we become, and this movie pays homage to their impact.
Luca is a gentle film with delicate rhythms. It offers plenty of warmth to its characters and audience, and offers a tender examination of the challenges young people face when discovering their identity, particularly when faced with bigotry and preconceptions. This movie features important lessons about accepting otherness, and overcoming fear of other people just because they look or think differently from yourself.
The sea creatures in the story can be seen as a metaphor for anyone that has ever felt ostracized. These creatures embody the sense of feeling different; like an outsider. This experience is one often felt by teenagers, and this movie spotlights the importance of discovering, accepting, and loving oneself.
This movie is an absolute feast for the senses. The animation is impeccably done, all the more impressive for being the first Pixar film completed by individuals working from their own homes. Due to the pandemic, Pixar’s headquarters in Emeryville, Calif., were shut down temporarily.
The aesthetic of the animation is similar to that of the great Japanese animator and Studio Ghibli founder, Hayao Miyazaki. This comes as no surprise, as director Enrico Casarosa has cited Miyazaki and Wes Anderson as the primary influences on the film’s style. Casarosa has also cited Italian Neo-Realism films of the 1940’s and 1950’s, as well as the surreal cinema of Federico Fellini, as being primary influences on Luca.
This is Casarosa’s feature film debut as a director, but he has previously worked as a storyboard artist for multiple Pixar films, including Coco, Up, and Ratatouille. Casarosa says Luca’s plot is somewhat autobiographical, except for the sea creature aspect. Like the title character, Casarosa was a shy and reserved kid who befriended another boy one summer in a city similar to the one depicted in the movie, and their friendship pushed him to be more open and outgoing. It was a life-changing experience for him, and he wanted to capture the sense of wonder and bliss that occurred during that summer.
Several of the main Pixar artists were sent to the Italian Riviera for several weeks to do research in preparation for making this movie. These trips were intended to help the artists gain a better understanding of the environment and culture they would be animating. They were inspired by Italian folklore and myths when creating the sea creatures.
Luca is a well-researched and lovingly-animated film. It's a unique hybrid between Italian Neo-Realism and “fish out of water” fantasy films. It’s creators have a clear affinity for the locale, culture, and depiction of friendship and self-discovery in the story. It's a delightful summertime movie “packed to the gills” with energy and excitement, and it’s entertaining for the whole family.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.