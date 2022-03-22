Licorice Pizza is the ninth feature film from Paul Thomas Anderson. It tells the story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Hoffman), two youngsters growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the early 1970’s. It’s a movie about the complexities of first love, and a nostalgic trip to a bygone era.
Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and Licorice Pizza sees him operating at the peak of his powers. This film confirms Anderson’s expertise in setting the tone of a scene. This is a movie that's more interested in mood than plot, and it creates the euphoric but frenzied atmosphere oft-associated with newfound love. This is a generous and gentle film that allows its characters to grow and develop.
Anderson’s status as a confident visionary is on full display with Licorice Pizza, putting trust in two untrained individuals as his two lead actors. Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are the anchors of this movie. Their love story is the centerpiece of the film, and they're absolutely incredible. Even more impressive is the fact neither actor has ever been in a movie before. They're both naturals. Their exuberant energy gives the film an adventurous spirit. Their off-kilter natural chemistry is the driving force of this movie, and one gets the impression the actors truly fell in love with each other, just like their characters.
Licorice Pizza shares DNA with PT Anderson’s other movies. Unconventional love stories set in the San Fernando Valley, particularly during the 1970’s, is oft-tread territory for the master. Even with familiar ideas, his films are an eclectic bunch, and this particular one sees him operating at his full capacity as an artist.
The common element of all PT Anderson movies is the idea of chaos. His films argue chaos is the primary attribute of reality, and he strives as an artist to accept it and find beauty within. Licorice Pizza is no different. Chaotic beauty abounds in this mood piece of a movie.
Licorice Pizza has a loose and casual structure. The scenes are assembled as a series of vignettes, each seemingly more random than the one that preceded it. The connective tissue is the relationship between Alana and Gary. The movie lays bare their highs and lows, including moments of jealousy, intimacy, and absurdity.
Gary and Alana are often seen running in the movie, both toward and away from each other. This sense of urgency is ever-present throughout the film, and accentuates the excitement depicted in a new relationship. Anderson strived for naturalism in this movie, and one way he achieved that was by having Cooper Hoffman run laps before filming began, causing his character to have a constant “out of breath” personality trait. Gary Valentine is always on the move, trying to make the next thing happen in his career and in his relationship. He's constantly trying to catch his breath.
Alana Haim is spectacular in this movie. An untrained actor, she brings a naturalness to her performance no amount of training could ever bring. Her acting choices are unique and her emotions are often difficult to read, always leaving the audience guessing. Keeping in line with the naturalism of the movie, Alana did the actual driving in a legendary scene with a complicated stunt.
Anderson initially started an audition process for the role of Gary Valentine. None of the trained actors could match Haim’s natural style of acting, so Anderson chose another untrained actor. Cooper Hoffman is absolutely incredible in this movie, his debut film. He has charm and charisma to spare. His character is based on Anderson’s real-life friend, Gary Goetzman, who was a child actor who later in life started a waterbed company and also opened his own pinball arcade.
Alana and Cooper didn't appear out of nowhere. Alana Haim is in a Grammy Award winning rock band with her sisters Danielle and Este. The band is appropriately named Haim, and Anderson has directed nearly a dozen of their music videos over the last few years. Their mother Donna was also Anderson’s elementary school art teacher. In Licorice Pizza, Alana Haim’s sisters and parents play the roles of Alana Lane’s sisters and parents. It’s the most logical choice in a film that's constantly aiming for naturalism.
Cooper Hoffman’s involvement in the film is bittersweet. While we're watching the birth of a new and exciting career, one can’t help but think of Hoffman’s father: the late, great actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. The elder Hoffman died tragically at the age of 46 in 2014, just shy of Cooper’s eleventh birthday. Philip Seymour Hoffman was a frequent collaborator of Anderson’s, having appeared in five of the director’s feature films. Anderson and Hoffman loved each other like brothers, and casting Cooper in this film was a way for Anderson to strengthen the emotional bond he formed with his dear friend.
PT Anderson’s films often feature the theme of family, both the one you’re born into and the one you choose. With this movie, the family aspect is more prominent behind the scenes. Besides his familial relationship with the two lead actors, Anderson also involved his own personal family. Maya Rudolph, legendary comedic actor and Anderson’s partner of 20 years, has a bit part in the movie. Same goes for their four children. Their kids appear briefly, and this movie marks their first presence in any of his features.
With Licorice Pizza, Anderson is branching out, working with several actors for the first time. Sean Penn and legendary songwriter Tom Waits appear in a bizarre scene together. Director Benny Safdie of the Safdie Brothers (Good Time, Uncut Gems) appears as a politician with something to hide. The most memorable bit part goes to Bradley Cooper. He gives an unhinged performance as Jon Peters, a notorious film producer who was prominent in the 1970’s.
One of the highlights of Licorice Pizza is the cinematography. It was co-shot by Anderson himself and Michael Bauman. Making his debut as a director of photography, Bauman is considered one of the best gaffers in the business, having worked with Anderson for nearly a decade. Anderson’s priority was to limit the number of people necessary on set. This allowed the intimacy between the camera and the characters to be amplified.
From the long shot near the beginning of the movie to the beguiling ending, the cinematography is stunning. Anderson, always a fan of the close-up, uses it in glorious excess here. The camera moves almost constantly, with the movements becoming more energized just as the relationship between Alana and Gary does the same.
The score and soundtrack of this movie are incredible as well. For the fifth film in a row, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood serves as the movie’s composer, though in a more muted capacity. He mostly takes a backseat to the carefully curated 1970’s soundtrack, each song effectively sprinkling heavy doses of nostalgia across the surface of this movie.
Being set in the 70’s, the movie was also influenced by other films from that time period. American Graffiti, Manhattan, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High have been cited as primary influences on Licorice Pizza. Fast Times actually features a scene at a “Licorice Pizza” location in the San Fernando Valley.
Licorice Pizza was a chain of Southern California record stores in the 1970’s. Surprisingly, “Licorice Pizza” doesn't appear in this movie. Explaining the title, Anderson said, “if there's two words that make me kind of have a Pavlovian response and memory of being a child and running around, it's 'licorice' and 'pizza' and they seemed like a catch-all for the feeling of the film.” This statement makes sense when you realize the film is more interested in capturing a mood than telling a specific story. In doing so, Licorice Pizza pushes every nostalgic button and presents itself as one of the best films of the year.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.