Note: This is entry 1 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of Women’s History Month.
“Lady Bird” is the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Greta Gerwig. It’s the coming of age story of Christine “Lady Bird” Mcpherson, a young woman growing up in Sacramento. The film follows her senior year of high school, including her first relationship and applying for college. Christine is bored with her hometown, and she’s eager to get out and experience all that life has to offer. Despite the title character’s ambivalence about the city, Gerwig has described this movie as a “love letter” to Sacramento.
The film is both hilarious and heartwarming. It details the bittersweet and often awkward adjustment from adolescence into young adulthood, and realistically depicts the turmoil of that period in a person’s life. In the story, Christine feels her life is on the verge of beginning, and she’s anxious to leave her hometown. She would rather be anywhere else, and that feeling of open opportunity is one most people can identify with, especially when remembering their younger years. Christine yearns to escape the only life she’s ever known and gain the freedom she thinks will come with moving to a new city.
“Lady Bird” was the recipient of numerous awards and nominations. Gerwig won Best Director from the National Board of Review. She also earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture, and the National Society of Film Critics awarded it Best Film, Director, and Screenplay.
The story of “Lady Bird” is somewhat autobiographical, as Gerwig also grew up in Sacramento during the mid2000’s. For this reason, the story feels incredibly honest and full of truth. One difference is Gerwig has stated her own personality was quite the opposite of the title character when she was growing up. Unlike Christine, Gerwig wasn’t rebellious at all, and described herself as “strait-laced.” gerwig named the character Christine after her mother, Christine Gerwig, who was a nurse. This was the inspiration for making the mother character in the movie a nurse as well.
Gerwig’s directorial style is unusual to say the least. She encouraged her actors to keep secrets about their characters from her. She also provided the cast and crew with old yearbooks, photographs, and journal passages from her time in high school. This provided them with a deeper understanding of the main character. Gerwig also gave the production team a personalized tour of her hometown. As a result of this film’s success, tourism to Sacramento has increased significantly, and multiple walking tours are now available.
“Lady Bird” features an incredible ensemble cast of actors, none more notable than the lead actor herself, Saoirse Ronan. She manages to portray the character as both tough and vulnerable, and humanizes a complicated character. Ronan is only 26 and already has four Academy Award nominations including one for this movie. The other three are for Brooklyn, Little Women (also directed by Gerwig), and Atonement. The latter was her first nomination, which she received at the age of 13.
Equally notable in the movie is Laurie Metcalf, who plays Christine’s mother. The mother-daughter relationship is so central to the story the film was almost titled “mothers and Daughters.” in this film, Metcalf is heartbreaking and gives the best performance of her career. She won the National Board of Review and National Society of Film Critics awards for Best Supporting Actress. She was also nominated for an Academy Award. Metcalf is best known for the show “Roseanne,” and she has won multiple Emmy awards for her portrayal of Aunt Jackie.
The supporting cast is fantastic as well, featuring Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Tracy Letts, Beanie Feldstein, and Oscar nominees Lucas Hedges and Timothée Chalamet.
Lady Bird can currently be streamed on Netflix.
