Kajillionaire is the newest film from quirky filmmaker Miranda July. It tells the story of Old Dolio Dyne (Evan Rachel Wood), an emotionally-stunted 26-year-old woman in a manipulative relationship with her con-artist parents. The trio commits petty crimes regularly, but their plans run awry when an outsider (Gina Rodriguez) joins them on a major heist.
This film is a dark dramedy that's utterly wacky and possesses an abundance of heartfelt emotions. It's also one of the most surreal comedies ever made. There's a slight fantastical element to many of the scenes that feel like they’re grounded in reality, but just seem a little off. Even the title lends itself to this idea. Kajillionaire indicates a fabricated number that sounds similar enough to real numbers, but still possesses an element of unreality and fantasy.
Kajillionaire isn't for everyone. It's an unrelentingly weird film, and for some, that's a compliment of the highest order. For others, that's a warning sign. Regardless of one's opinion of the film overall, an undeniable aspect is the movie’s ability to remain unpredictable throughout the entire runtime. The unexpected moments are so plentiful in Kajillionaire, viewers are forced to be on their toes. Some will be charmed by its uniqueness, while others might find it too bizarre for their tastes.
Fans of Miranda July’s previous work won't be surprised by her approach to filmmaking in Kajillionaire. Her films and short stories are unlike anyone else’s. She's a truly original artist. She's capable of combining sadness and joy in the same scene, walking the high wire act between the two emotions at all times. Her movies often have a feeling of childlike wonder, and seamlessly blends reality and fantasy together. Kajillionaire is her best film so far.
In the story, Old Dolio lives with her mother and father in an office space attached to a soap factory. The walls routinely leak massive amounts of bubbles, and this pink sludge-like material oozes through the cracks in the walls on a regular basis. In a film that focuses on emotional truth, and those seeking to erect barriers to their own emotions, the image of the pink sludge seeping through the walls is a stark one. It can be seen to represent the futility of barricading one’s emotions, as they will inevitably make their escape, just like the pink sludge.
Beautiful imagery abounds in this movie, but the highlight is the acting. It elevates the movie to the next level. Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger are veteran actors and masterfully play the roles of the parents in the story. This movie is about many things, including parent-child relationships, and the tragedy that can occur when intentional emotional impediments are implemented. The parents in this movie are presented as cruel, but the main focus of the story is on Old Dolio, and the heartfelt transformation she experiences.
Old Dolio’s metamorphosis in the movie is interwoven with her relationship with Melanie (Gina Rodriguez). Evan Rachel Wood delivers her best performance playing Old Dolio. The character is delicate, vulnerable, and curious about the parts of reality that have been closed off to her. Her deadpan delivery is balanced out by the exuberant energy of Rodriguez’s character.
Miranda July is incredibly perceptive about relationships, and the genuine chemistry between Melanie and Old Dolio is evident in the movie. This film explores the idea of loneliness, and while the story is oftentimes bleak, it does offer a flicker of hope through their budding romance. Their LGBTQ storyline helped earn the film a GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Award nomination.
Kajillionaire is unique in every possible way, and offers something new for audiences. It begins as a story about cons, but ends as a movie about connection. The connection at the center of the story is beautifully-told and features one of the great “awakenings” of a character in modern-film history. Kajillionaire is a strange but sweet modern fairytale. It's a sympathetic film about people who are ill-equipped for society, but doomed to live within it anyway.
Robert Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.