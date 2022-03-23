Cinema Styles: In the Heights Rises to Occasion
BY BOBBY STYLES
“In the Heights” is the new film from Jon M. Chu (director of Crazy Rich Asians), based on the 2008 award-winning play from Lin-Manuel Miranda. It won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The film tells the story of multiple individuals living in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, with particular focus on Usnavi, a young bodega owner who dreams and sings about a better life for himself and his community.
Community is at the center of this story. In the Heights is a joyful celebration of people, both in terms of heritage and the individuals that surround a person in their daily life. It's a film that celebrates collective creativity, and perseverance when faced with adversity. It highlights the power of art to transform obstacles into dreams. During some of the musical sequences, fantasy elements are incorporated, giving the songs this other-wordly mixture of reality and fiction.
Dreams are important to the story of In the Heights. Multiple characters are given time to express their future aspirations, often through expansive song and dance sequences. These individuals are complicated, each with their own unique skills and setbacks. These characters are chasing their dreams, and some of those dreams are in-conflict with what their parents have planned for them. This generational conflict between a parent’s dreams for their child and the child’s dreams for themselves is universal and relatable.
In the Heights is full of energy and life, and the excitement on display in the movie is infectious. The film has a clear love for the Latinx community it depicts, and it focuses on the importance of community in overcoming difficult situations.
In the Heights is an immigration story, and it examines the experience of the modern American immigrant. Early on, it's revealed Usnavi was named by his father, who saw a “U.S. Navy” ship in the New York harbor as his boat was arriving in the United States. His father’s immigrant journey is literally embedded in the name of the main character. The idea of “movement” is inherent in migration, which fits nicely in a film filled with motion, including meticulously-choreographed dance sequences and large-scale musical numbers.
The songs themselves will immediately get stuck in your head, and it’s no wonder, as they were all written by the incredible Lin-Manuel Miranda. The music is amazing, as is the choreography, cinematography, and often expressive lighting techniques. The best scene in the movie is the centerpiece. It clocks in right at the midpoint, and features Abuela Claudia, the matriarch of the community singing her only solo song: “Paciencia y Fe.” She's played by Olga Merediz and she does a phenomenal job. This may be one of the best scenes in any movie this year, and it absolutely took my breath away. It's emotional, powerful, and beautiful.
Miranda wrote In the Heights in 1999 during his sophomore year of college. The play eventually opened on Broadway in 2008, with Miranda taking on the lead role of Usnavi. He gave up the role for the film version, which instead features Hamilton-breakout Anthony Ramos. For the film, Miranda took the role of the Piragua salesman. To pay tribute to his late grandfather, who passed away a week after the Broadway production opened in 2008, his entire outfit was a carbon copy of his grandfather’s. The movie was shot on-location in Washington Heights, just a couple miles from the area Miranda grew up in.
In the Heights is vibrant and full of life. It explores the concept of what it means to be home, and highlights the importance of every member in a community. This is a movie that believes every individual has the right to pursue their dreams and improve their lives. It's inspiring, uplifting, and a welcome dose of positive energy in an increasingly chaotic world.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.