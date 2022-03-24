Film: Encanto [2021]
Directors: Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith, and Byron Howard
Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama
Streaming Platform: Disney+
Rating: PG
Runtime: 102 minutes
Genres: Animation, Comedy, Musical
Awards: Academy Award Nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, Original Score, Original Song
Encanto is the 60th animated film from Disney Animation Studios. It tells the story of the extraordinary Madrigal family. They live in the hidden mountains of Colombia in a magical house called The Casita. The house gifts each family member with unique powers, such as super strength and the ability to instantly heal. Everyone receives their magical gift except for one family member: Mirabel. When the magic surrounding the encanto (enchantment) is endangered, Mirabel finds herself in the position of being the only one capable of saving her family and keeping them together.
The titular encanto is created early on in the film as we see the family’s Abuela Alma flee from soldiers destroying her village. While this movie is vague about its time period, this scenario is reminiscent of the Thousand Days’ War in Colombia in the early 20th Century. Leaving behind death and destruction, Alma is forced to start a new life in an unfamiliar land. This film is a story of refugees fleeing for their lives, drawing an empathetic parallel to the modern refugee crises around the world.
When The Casita is first created, mountains rise out of the Earth to create a physical barrier from the rest of the outside world. It also symbolizes the emotional barricade constructed by Abuela Alma. She is the keeper of the house, and besides Maribel, she is the only family member that directly addresses The Casita. Alma is the Spanish word for “soul”, and Abuela truly is the core of her home and its magic. When The Casita begins to crack, it’s because the emotional foundation of the family Madrigal is also crumbling.
Encanto is a film about familial reconciliation. Each character in this movie is not who they first appear to be. Slowly, this film peels back the layers of the core characters to reveal a hidden depth about each one. Just like real people, they each have some private struggle that prevents them from reaching their full potential. It is a story about seeing others for who they truly are instead of who you wish them to be.
Encanto is a movie about the gifts that each person possesses. While some people might have talents that are more obvious like the superpowers of the Madrigal family, most people have concealed skills that aren’t always observable to the naked eye. This is the case with Mirabel. Her gift is that of empathy and adaptability, and they prove to be vital to the cohesion of her family unit. She models this impeccably during the other Madrigals’ songs, adapting her singing and dancing to match the rhythm of the other person.
Despite her unique talents, much of the story in Encanto sees Mirabel struggling with the disappointment of thinking she doesn’t have a gift. The journey of self-discovery is not a straight line, and it often takes time for someone to discover their own skills. Sometimes, what might initially seem like a weakness is actually a strength. Mirabel is the only member of her magical family that wears glasses, symbolizing the way she sees things differently. It could simply be that our unique perspectives are what we have to offer the world.
In a film filled with highlights, the music might be the best part, and all of it was written by living legend Lin-Manuel Miranda. The songs in the movie incorporate different styles of Colombian music, including a genre known as “madrigal”. In musical terms, a madrigal is a song that features multiple people singing overlapping melodies. This is incorporated throughout several songs in the movie, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the first Disney song to hit #1 on the charts in nearly thirty years.
Other highlights include “Surface Pressure”, the song about and sung by Mirabel’s sister Luisa, and “Dos Oruguitas”. The latter was the film’s sole submission for Best Song at the Academy Awards. It is the only song in the movie sung entirely in Spanish, and Miranda selected it because it captured the film’s emotional core.
The performers expertly sing each song, transforming the lyrics and melodies into something magical. This comes as no surprise, as many of them have worked with Miranda in the past. Olga Merediz provides the singing voice for Abuela Alma, and she previously played Abuela Claudia in both the Broadway and film versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Stephanie Beatriz, the speaking and singing voice for Mirabel, also had a small role in In the Heights. Still, she had to audition for this film, and she chose “You’re Welcome” from Moana; another animated Disney film featuring music written by Miranda.
The first seeds for Encanto were planted in 2018, when directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush (Zootopia), along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and other key members of the production, took a substantial trip to Colombia to immerse themselves in the culture of the country. They met with architects, artists, chefs, fashion designers, and more so they could incorporate as much authenticity as possible into the film. They visited many cities, including Bogotá and Cartagena, but they were specifically charmed by the small town of Barichara.
Encanto’s Colombian elements can be felt throughout the film. Most of the actors in the movie are Colombian or of Colombian-descent. Most significantly is the use of magic, and this movie features multiple references to Magical Realism, a literary genre that was initially created to describe the unique work of Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez. Magical Realism stories often feature supernatural qualities in ordinary settings, and this genre seems to be a primary influence on Encanto. One example is the use of fairy dust sparks turning into yellow butterflies in the film’s trailer. This is specific imagery used throughout Márquez’ masterful novel, "One Hundred Years of Solitude".
Encanto is another success from Disney. It’s a vibrant explosion of color and music that also serves as a story about healing generational trauma and displacement. It presents a relatable story with an inspiring protagonist. Mirabel is the miracle her family needs. Encanto means “enchantment” in Spanish, but it also can mean “I love” or “I adore”. Additionally, “en canto” means “in song”. Like the title’s multitude of meanings, each viewer will have a unique experience while watching this movie, and that is part of its magic.