Dune is the newest film from French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. Based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and set in the year 10191, it tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of an aristocratic family that moves to the sand-filled planet Arrakis. His father, Duke Leto of House Atreidis (Oscar Isaac), accepts a stewardship to oversee the planet specifically to mine an exclusive native spice that is essential for interstellar travel.
Dune could more accurately be titled Dune Part 1. Due to the film’s immediate and enormous success, Warner Brothers has already greenlit Dune Part 2, and set a release for 2023. The latter film will finish the novel, and complete the story started in this movie. It was important to Villeneuve to tell the entire story, as written in the source material. He was only thirteen when he first read Herbert’s science fiction classic, and became instantly enamored with it. He dreamed of one day directing a feature film adaptation of the book, so this movie is literally a dream come true for him.
Villeneuve prepared for Dune by working on other Sci-Fi films. He did not want to attempt this movie before having some practice in the genre. His two previous films were “warm-ups” for Dune. In 2016, he directed Arrival, a beautiful and heartbreaking science fiction classic starring Amy Adams. He followed that up with 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. With that film, he did the unthinkable: he made a sequel that improved upon the original movie. These two films are Science Fiction masterpieces, and Dune can now join them with that distinction. Villeneuve is on a roll, and has proven himself to be one of the greatest directors in this or any other genre of film.
The most notable aspect of Dune is its sheer scope and size. The movie begs to be seen in a theater. In this case, the bigger the screen, the better. Dune is one massive spectacle of visual grandeur, and it is ambitious in every capacity. This is a movie that knows it’s doing great things, and wants nothing more than to impress its audience with visual thrills. It immerses the viewer in a world of immenseness, and serves as one of the great technical marvels of this century so far.
The score and sound design is another reason that this film should be seen in theaters. The score is written by living legend Hans Zimmer, who is a fan of the novel, and also read it as a teenager. The music in this movie often pulses with a percussive rhythm of rumbling sounds, the same audial pattern that attracts the gargantuan sand worms in the story.
The creature design of the sand worms is one of the most memorable aspects of Dune. The design team spent a year working on these creatures, which are a technical marvel, and they serve the story as the primary threat to everyone on Arrakis. The worms are part of the science fiction world-building at play in this movie, along with other factors like soldiers with personal force fields and spice being the most valuable resource in the galaxy.
Dune manages to feel both ancient and futuristic. The story feels familiar, with Paul’s character drawing direct parallels to the story of Jesus. Additionally, the film depicts an aristocratic society descending upon an already-inhabited planet, displacing the native population and depleting the land of its natural resources. Essentially, it’s a story of space colonialism, and sadly, one with many parallels to human history on our planet. Even though Dune is set far into the future, its strong footing in the past indicates a pattern of history repeating itself or the status quo of inequality remaining steady for multiple milenia.
Dune begins with a character saying “dreams are messages from the deep”. Throughout the movie, we only see the sand. We only see the surface. There is so much more beneath the top layer, and this film barely scratches the surface. Like the sandworms emerging from the depths, the second film will deliver Villeneuve’s dream from below, and finish what he started with this masterwork. As stated in the final line of the film, “this is just the beginning.”