On a swelteringly hot day in August 1972, John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile attempted to rob the Chase Manhattan Bank in Brooklyn. Three years later, a film was made about their attempt, and it was titled “Dog Day Afternoon.”
The 1975 film was directed by the legendary Sidney Lumet, at the time most-known for directing 1957’s 12 Angry Men. Dog Day Afternoon stars Al Pacino and John Cazale as the two bank robbers. Both actors were coming hot off the heels of having just worked on The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather: Part II (1974). Oddly enough, it was the criminal activities of Pacino and Cazale’s characters in The Godfather movies John Wojtowicz cites as his primary influence for robbing the bank.
Both actors give career-best performances in this movie, which is saying something given how illustrious their careers have been. Pacino has given us classic performances for decades now, but never before or since has he been this intense and given such a committed performance.
Pacino’s portrayal of the primary bank robber (renamed Sonny) couldn't be more different from his character of Michael Corleone in The Godfather films. While Michael was like a pot of simmering water, capable at times of overflowing, Sonny was like a pot of boiling water, overflowing from the beginning, turning up the heat even as the mess grew in size. Pacino, known for his unhinged performances, has never given one that matched the manic energy he sustains throughout Dog Day Afternoon.
Pacino initially turned down the role. When he heard the role would then be offered to Dustin Hoffman, his friend and professional rival, he immediately changed his mind.
During the film’s production, Pacino slept and ate little. This wasn't accidental. This was part of his “method acting” strategy, which theorizes the best way to get into the mindset of a character is to “become” that character. While his method was absolutely unhealthy and unadvised, it does add to the realism of the character and his performance. In eating and sleeping sparingly, Pacino was able to give Sonny the appearance of being disheveled and exhausted.
This commitment to character came at a cost though. Midway through filming the movie, Pacino collapsed from exhaustion and spent some time in the hospital. It was at this point he realized he had gone too far, and he decided to spend the next few years working in theater and doing fewer movies.
John Cazale plays Sal, the other bank robber in the film. Cazale, in his tragically short life, only appeared in five movies, all of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Three of those five won Best Picture: The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and The Deer Hunter.
Cazale is incredible in this film, infusing the character of Sal with anxiety and nervous energy in a way only “Fredo” from The Godfather movies could do. He also brings a tragic vulnerability to his character, something he did in all of his film performances. Cazale was initially denied an audition since the real-life character was 18, and John was 40. Pacino, having worked with Cazale, insisted he read for the part. Five minutes into his audition, Cazale was offered the role of Sal.
Besides the great performances from the actors in the movie, Dog Day Afternoon is also known for its flowing dialogue. This is mostly thanks to the pre-production process. While rehearsing the scenes, actors were told the basics of what they were supposed to say, but they were encouraged to improvise each scene and put their dialogue into their own words. These improvisations ended up becoming the official dialogue in the screenplay.
Dog Day Afternoon is a cinema classic. It's full of tension, but also features moments of deep humanity and humor. It showcases two actors at the height of their craft, and it's immensely enjoyable to watch.