Cinema Styles: 'Cowboys' an inclusive modern Western

BY BOBBY STYLES
Note: This is entry 2 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
“Cowboys” tells the story of a transgender boy named Joe (Sasha Knight), and his parents Sally and Troy. Sally (Jillian Bell) refuses to let her son live as his authentic self. Troy (Steve Zahn), fresh out of prison and separated from Sally, accepts his transgender son and the two of them run off into the Montana wilderness together.
This film is an unconventional buddy western. The title “Cowboys” connotes images of people riding horses and exploring new territory, both of which occur in this movie. Even though it’s a modern story, the film uses classical Western movie tropes to explore contemporary concepts such as transgender rights. Cowboys are often seen as hyper-masculine individuals, and in a film that's focused on gender fluidity, the title creates a more inclusive definition for what it means to be a man.
Troy and Joe are the titular Cowboys, and their journey together is both literal and metaphorical. Like the character of Sally, the mother, some audience members might not accept Joe’s transgender identity. In titling the movie Cowboys, the filmmakers are making it clear they accept the identity of the transgender character at the center of the story, and by extension, all transgender people living in our communities.
“Cowboys” often defies expectations. While Sally could easily be depicted as one-dimensional, the story realistically depicts the bumpy road to acceptance some people must travel. Troy is also a more complex character than is initially revealed, and as his layers are peeled back, the awareness of his struggle with mental health provides more insight into his character and the decisions he makes.
Steve Zahn and Jillian Bell brilliantly bring to life the characters of Troy and Sally. Both actors are known primarily for their comedic work, but have also shown in the past they have a talent for dramatic acting. In casting these comedic actors for “serious” performances, the filmmakers are defying expectations and embracing the spirit of reinvention that's consistent with a person transitioning in their life.
The director of the film, Anna Kerrigan, emphasized how important it was to cast a non-binary or transgender actor in the role of Joe. She found that when she cast newcomer Sasha Knight, who immediately was offered the role upon auditioning for it. Representation matters in the media. It's important for transgender youth to see themselves in a movie, both behind in the scenes and in the storyline. It's a small step for us as a society in acknowledging and accepting them as they are.
“Cowboys” tells its story with an empathetic gentleness, and it offers humanistic glimpses into the internal struggles of its characters. The movie is heartfelt and honest, and it challenges the assumptions viewers might have. The central message of the story is one of acceptance and loving people for their authentic self. The world could use more of that these days.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.
Cinema Styles: 'Cowboys' an inclusive modern Western
