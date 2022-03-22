Cinema Styles: 'Boys State' is a captivating documentary
Every summer, thousands of high school juniors are selected to represent their school at a week-long mock-government experience known as Girls State and Boys State. Every state has their own version of this event, and one consistent aspect is the boys and girls events are held separately.
In a way, it’s like a summer camp crash-course in American politics. Through an experiential process, students learn about the intricacies of election procedures, with many campaigning for elected positions.
The recent documentary “Boys State” follows several young men attending Boys State in Texas during the summer of 2018. That particular state was chosen by directors Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss because during the previous summer, the Texas Boys State delegation made national news when they decided to secede from The United States.
While these events were purely artificial with no real-world ramifications, they were reflective of their larger community. The decision to secede was indicative of the general sentiment among Texans, many of whom have been clamoring to be their own independent nation for decades. In this way, the events that occur at Boys State and Girls State provide insight into the larger political climate from which these young men and women were raised.
The documentary film “Boys State” selects four captivating individuals and follows them as they navigate the intricacies of the week-long event. Their names are Steven Garza, Ben Feinstein, René Otero, and Robert MacDougall. Two of these young men run for “Governor” of their state, while the other two serve as campaign managers.
The extreme divisiveness during their mock election cycle is regrettably similar to the real ones experienced in modern American politics, particularly in years with presidential elections. The chaotic process depicted in the movie is reminiscent of “Lord of the Flies,” a novel about shipwrecked boys who attempt to build a society, but end up resorting to arguments, and eventually violence.
During a candid interview in the documentary, one of the candidates reveals his own personal politics are the opposite of his campaign platform. This comes as a shock during the film because, prior to this moment, he convincingly declares his so-called “beliefs” to his supporters.
He was treating the Boys State event like a sport. He wanted to win, and he knew the best political platform to use to manipulate the voters. The hypocrisy of having private views that contradict public behavior is one many real politicians are accused of.
Several of the individuals focused upon in the documentary will undoubtedly have careers in politics. One of the campaign managers in particular (Ben Feinstein), is so cutthroat and savvy, one can’t help but be both repelled and engrossed by his effective political strategies. Watching this movie, he really seems to be the person most emblematic of modern American politics.
“Boys State” depicts the next generation of politicians, their views heavily influenced by the world in which they grew up. That said, they're still young people, and their personalities are still being molded. It’s fascinating to watch some of them being shaped and altered during the course of the documentary.
One of the most fascinating journeys over the course of the movie is of Garza. Coming from a family of first-generation immigrants, Garza’s story is inspirational and his ability to utilize a grassroots campaign to garner support is admirable. In a movie that sadly and accurately depicts the harshness and deep divide of modern American politics, people like Garza provide hope for the future.
“Boys State” made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. It can currently be streamed on Apple TV+.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.