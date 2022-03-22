Note: This is entry 3 of 5 in our film review series in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Booksmart is a hilarious buddy comedy about two high school seniors, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein). The two girls are best friends and they’re both academic superstars. On the eve of their graduation, they have an epiphany, and realize they should have studied less and partied more during high school. They decide to cram four years of fun into one night.
High school comedies are such a prevalent sub-genre of comedy it might seem difficult to do something new with it, but Booksmart is a truly unique movie that puts a new spin on the classic coming-of-age story. The plot is fast-paced and the humor is constant. The jokes sometimes veer into outrageous territory, but the film always remains grounded in reality, and stays focused on the central friendship in the story. The two main characters are lovable and the genuine bond between them is believable.
Booksmart manages to capture the hecticness, uncertainty, and excitement of being a teenager, and distills the full emotional experience of adolescence down into a single evening of adventure. It features out-of-nowhere fantasy dance sequences, a stop motion section with Barbie dolls, and the bittersweet feeling you experience when you know you’re not going to see someone you care about for a long time because they’re entering the next chapter of their life.
The film is the directorial debut of actor Olivia Wilde. She directs the film with the confidence of an experienced risk-taker. During one experimental scene, two characters are having a major argument, and the audio cuts out entirely. The audience can see them yelling at each other, but we don’t hear any of the dialogue. The details of their fight is kept private even as we understand the emotional impact and harshness words can have.
Wilde’s experience acting helped her communicate with her actors, and she was able to get great performances from the two leads, as well as the rest of the ensemble. To increase the chemistry between the two lead actors, Wilde encouraged Dever and Feldstein to spend time living together before filming commenced. The two girls lived together for 10 weeks, and this really helped to build a rapport between the two main characters.
Booksmart features an LGBTQ+ storyline. The character of Amy is a lesbian, and she has a crush on another character in the movie. The high school crush storyline is an old one, but one not typically depicted for gay characters. In the story, Amy is a lesbian and Molly is straight. Interestingly, the opposite is true in real life. Kaitlyn Dever is straight and Beanie Feldstein is queer. Delta Airlines received some negative attention when they decided to remove an LGBTQ+ scene from their in-flight version of Booksmart. Wilde campaigned to get the scene added back in, and successfully did so.
Besides the two talented lead actors, the supporting cast does a phenomenal job as well. Each minor character is more complex than they first appear. Layers are peeled back over the course of the movie, and a more nuanced version of them is revealed. SNL alumni Will Forte, Mike O’Brien, and Jason Sudeikis are reliably hilarious. Same goes for Lisa Kudrow (Friends) and Jessica Williams (The Daily Show).
Two of the high school characters are played by the children of famous actors: Cuba Gooding Jr’s son Mason Gooding plays Nick and Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd plays Gigi. Lourd in particular threatens to steal every scene. She impressed Wilde so much that once filming started, new scenes were written for her on-set so as to include her in more of the movie.
Booksmart manages to feel both timeless and completely of-the-moment. It captures the essence of being a teenager, and the uncertainty of entering the next stage of your life. It's a film that comes from a long line of teen comedies like Dazed and Confused and Superbad (Feldstein’s brother is Jonah Hill), but Booksmart truly leaves its own mark. The intelligent writing and believable characters make it a must-see comedy of the modern era.
Bobby Styles studied Film at UCLA, and worked as an editor and producer on several film, commercial, and music video projects in Los Angeles. He currently teaches the intermediate and advanced Video Production courses in the Multimedia & Technology Academy at Monache High School. His column appears in The Recorder every Tuesday.